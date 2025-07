The death toll in India's Sigachi Industries' factory fire in the state of Telangana has risen to 34, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday, citing a state police officer.

Police on Monday said that at least 12 people had died and more than 26 were injured after an explosion at a unit of Sigachi Industries led to a fire.

Reuters could not immediately verify the ANI report. (Reporting by Gnaneshwar Rajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)