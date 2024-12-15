In collaboration with the Local Committee for Social Responsibility in Ajman, of the National Fund for Social Responsibility (CSR UAE Fund) "MAJRA", Ajman Chamber organized an impact lab entitled "Sustainable Partnerships: Private Sector Needs". This event aims to raise awareness about the significance of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) practices and their role in fostering business growth for private sector entities, achieving sustainable development, enhancing the quality of life, and preserving resources.

The lab activities held at Thara Entrepreneurship Center were attended by Nasser Al Dhafri, Chairman of the Local Committee for Social Responsibility in Ajman, Mona Saqr Al Matrooshi, Vice Chairman of the Local Committee, members of the committee, and a group of business owners and officials of private sector establishments registered in the Ajman Chamber.

The lab's activities initiated with an introduction to the objectives and vision of the "MAJRA" Fund, as well as the Local Committee's role in educating the private sector on best CSR practices and seeking to foster competitiveness of the business environment, enhance corporate reputations, and strengthen trust between the private sector and the community.

The lab reviewed the challenges, opportunities, and value propositions of community practices and explored opportunities to integrate CSR initiatives into corporate business plans. Attendees were briefed on the classification of private sector community practices, including "environmental responsibility, recycling, resource conservation, energy reduction, and carbon footprint reduction". Additionally, the role of CSR in community development, education, health, philanthropy, and providing financial and in-kind contributions was discussed. The ethical responsibility associated with justice and providing a work environment characterized by governance and transparency was also highlighted.

It also explored the UAE's efforts in the field of CSR and environmental sustainability, examining the impact of partnerships between government, private sector, and non-profit entities on the development of this field. A series of successful examples of innovative CSR practices were presented, highlighting the role of community partnerships in enhancing quality of life and bolstering the overall economy.

Al Dhafri emphasized the lab's crucial role in enhancing the private sector's understanding of CSR and providing an interactive platform for exchanging ideas, experiences and best practices. He explained that the Local Committee for Social Responsibility in Ajman is committed to implementing a range of events and initiatives to foster a CSR culture, encourage innovative endeavors, and support sustainable development, thereby positively impacting the local community and economy.

Dana Kamali, Head of Business Sector at MAJRA, added, “MAJRA seeks, through the Impact Labs, to listen to all stakeholders to identify the most prominent challenges facing the private sector and work together to create opportunities through initiatives, projects, and policies to enhance social responsibility practices in the emirate. MAJRA serves as a sustainable umbrella, providing guidance and support to private sector entities to ensure the achievement of the fund's objectives and vision, which are aligned with the nation's directions in developing the field of CSR.