Abu Dhabi, UAE – Join us for a joyous Eid celebration at Louvre Abu Dhabi, where cultural richness meets family-friendly festivities against a backdrop of vibrant music, tantalizing cuisines, captivating movie screenings, and indulge in timeless tales’ exhibitions. Discover the essence of Eid in a cultural celebration.

Exhibition: "From Kalīla wa Dimna to La Fontaine: Travelling through Fables" Embark on a mesmerizing journey through the world of animal fables, spanning cultures and centuries. Discover the evolution of these timeless tales, from their origins in India and Greece to their pinnacle with French fabulist Jean de La Fontaine.

“From Kalīla wa Dimna to La Fontaine: Travelling through Fables” projection

Expanding upon the temporary exhibition “From Kalīla wa Dimna to La Fontaine: Travelling through Fables,” the masterpieces projected on the façade of the museum illustrate the charming and playful realm of animal fables. The exhibition retraces the origins of this literary genre in India and Greece, and its subsequent development through two main texts – Ibn Al-Muqaffa‘’s Kalīla wa Dimna and the Fables of Jean de La Fontaine.

Date: 26 March – 21 July 2024 | Time: 19:00 PM – 1:00 AM

Special Screening: The Jungle Book Step into the wild with Mowgli and his jungle companions as they impart valuable life lessons. Experience the magic of Disney's iconic film, featuring captivating music and stunning animation.

Date: April 10, 2024 | Time: 7:30 PM | Price: Free Admission | Book here

ETHR Cafe Eid Special Indulge in a delightful dining experience under the captivating dome of Louvre Abu Dhabi. Enjoy scenic views and delicious treats at ETHR Cafe. Plus, access under the Dome is free from 6:30 PM daily and 8:30 PM on weekends (Fri, Sat, Sun).

Date: 20 April | Time: 10:00 AM – 1:00 AM

SALT Camp extends until Eid, offering a blend of delicious food, culturally inspired performances, and exclusive merchandise in collaboration with Louvre Abu Dhabi.

Date: April 12, 2024 | Time: 6:30 PM – 2:00 AM

Don’t miss out on these unforgettable moments of culture, art, and culinary delights this Eid season at Louvre Abu Dhabi. For more information, please visit www.louvreabudhabi.ae