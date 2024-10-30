Dubai, UAE – The International Geotechnical Innovation Conference (IGIC UAE) and the Sustainable Coastal Development MENA Forum launched today at Le Méridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre, marking a significant gathering of industry leaders and experts in geotechnics and coastal sustainability. The co-located event provided attendees with valuable insights into innovative technologies and critical resilience strategies essential for regional infrastructure and environmental conservation.

The IGIC 2024 Conference Chairman Dr. Ala Sainak, Geotechnical Lead at ADNOC (PMC SNC-Lavalin), opened the event with welcoming remarks, followed by a keynote from Prof. Dr.-Ing. Rolf Katzenbach of the Technical University of Darmstadt, Germany, who discussed innovative and environmentally friendly geotechnical solutions to combat climate change.

Prof. Dr. Lyesse Laloui from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (EPFL) presented on bio-cementation, highlighting this breakthrough as a transformative force in the future of geotechnics while Dr. Rod Eddies, Solution Director for Land Site Characterization at Fugro, U.K., spoke on shifting the paradigm in managing geo-risk.

The morning sessions began with a deep dive into bio-cementation, with experts exploring this innovative approach to soil stabilization, recognized as a transformative solution for geotechnical challenges in arid environments. Bio-cementation’s potential for sustainable ground improvement and load-bearing capacity enhancement set a promising tone for the conference’s technical discussions.

A panel discussion on advanced geotechnical engineering for high-rise buildings and skyscrapers underscored the unique challenges posed by the Middle East’s desert soil. Key topics included optimized foundation systems, solutions for high water tables, and implementing seismic-resistant strategies. Moderated by Dr. Ala Sainak of ADNOC, the panel featured insights from industry experts on how optimized deep foundations are crucial to supporting the region’s ambitious construction projects.

Afternoon sessions transitioned into a focus on innovative geotechnical monitoring and maintenance methods. Dr. Tamer Al Hafez from Dubai Municipality provided a keynote on Dubai’s Deep Tunnels Program, spotlighting the rigorous geotechnical investigations required for such large-scale underground developments. The session highlighted the need for precision and safety in subterranean infrastructure—a critical aspect of modern urban planning in the UAE.

The day continued with a Technology Innovation Session, where industry pioneers shared advancements in construction techniques. Eng. Mario A. Terceros and Richard J. Heringer of Expander Body International (EDI) introduced new efficiency-driving technologies for deep foundations, showcasing Expander Body’s proprietary methods for enhancing structural stability. Additionally, Franz-Werner Gerressen of Bauer Maschinen presented innovations in soil mixing, a technique vital for increasing soil density and stability.

The IGIC UAE Day 1 wrapped up with discussions on sustainable practices in geotechnics, especially for coastal developments. A panel led by Emmanuel Fosteris, Technical Office Manager at Archirodon Construction, provided insights into AI-driven optimization, eco-friendly soil stabilization, and the potential of green building materials to shape future geotechnical projects. Speakers emphasized the importance of adopting environmentally conscious approaches to manage the UAE’s rapid infrastructural growth without compromising the natural ecosystem.

The Sustainable Coastal Development MENA Forum, supported by AD Ports, Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi, World Ocean Council, and Ocean Action 2030, also opened at the same venue with impactful sessions on marine ecosystem protection, followed by a regulatory panel with AD Ports and Fujairah Environment Authority. The first day concluded with case studies from AD Ports and Nakheel on coastal resilience and an MoU signing to boost environmental cooperation.

Both conferences will continue tomorrow with expert sessions on green construction, AI in geotechnics, and innovative solutions essential for sustainable infrastructure. Sessions will highlight in-depth exploration of climate resilience, sustainable foundation design, and ecosystem restoration providing an unparalleled platform for industry collaboration in advancing sustainable coastal management and geotechnical innovation across the MENA region.

