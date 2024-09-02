Sharjah: During his visit to Expo Centre Sharjah to oversee the final preparations for the 13th edition of the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF 2024), scheduled for 4-5 September, His Excellency Tariq Saeed Allay, Director General of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), highlighted the forum’s pivotal role in reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a preferred destination for hosting and organising international events. He also engaged in discussions with the directors of SGMB and the event organisers to review the latest developments and ensure all preparations are on track.

Allay emphasised that the forum, themed ‘Agile Governments... Innovative Communication,’ will welcome over 250 international guests and speakers and feature more than 160 activities—including main and side sessions, inspiring speeches, pre-forum events, and specialised workshops—showcasing the UAE’s success in organising global events that garner significant international attention. This edition will address the key challenges and opportunities in government communication within the context of the world’s rapidly evolving landscape.

The pre-forum activities started and will continue until September 5th, featuring training programs covering a wide range of vital topics in the world of communication and media. These include the latest technological advancements such as artificial intelligence and the metaverse, essential skills for success in the job market, and the secrets of building successful media projects and producing engaging and trustworthy content.

Extensive Participation

The 13th edition aims to enhance the role of government communication in fostering more resilient and sustainable societies, while underscoring the importance of effective communication between governments and citizens in the digital transformation era. It will bring together thought leaders from the public and private sectors, along with communication and media experts from around the globe, to explore new opportunities and insights, ultimately leading to the development of crucial recommendations.

Video Link: https://we.tl/t-0sZ3lwnjX4