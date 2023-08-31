Prominent industry figures who will lead this part of the programme include:

H.E Koh Jean, Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Digital Platform Government, South Korea

Phaedra Buenodris, Author of 'AI for the Rest of Us' and co-founder of the Future World Alliance

Dr. Mohamed Hamad Al-Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the UAE Government

Sharjah: Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other transformative technologies of our era have been playing an increasingly important role in our lives and economy. Against this background, the 12th edition of the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF) will turn the spotlight on one of the most interesting questions of our time: what is national wealth in the era of AI?

Global technology, innovation and telecommunications experts, cybersecurity leaders and senior government communication professionals from around the world will come together at the two-day forum on September 13-14, in Expo Centre Sharjah, to discuss the emerging perspectives and fresh interpretations of what really should be considered, sustainably invested in, utilised and preserved as ‘national wealth’.

Several panel sessions, inspiring speeches, 7 targeted workshops and a first-of-its-kind AI Camp have been designed to boost the understanding of attendees, offer insight and promote the exchange of fresh ideas, particularly in context of the role of government communications. This part of the forum, organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) will enable attendees to deliberate on the challenges and opportunities facing advanced sectors and ways to effectively and sustainably invest in them.

Robot Ethics: Asimov's Predictions

A discussion titled 'Robot Ethics... Asimov's Predictions’, will be led by a distinguished panel featuring H.E Jean Koh, Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Digital Platform Government, South Korea; Phaedra Buenodris, Author of AI for the Rest of Us and co-founder of the Future World Alliance; Dr Mohamed Hamad Al-Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security of the UAE Government.

The session will discuss how governments can play a more important role in helping design the ethics systems that are programmed for robots, and create new innovations and platforms within their own mechanisms to better connect with and serve citizens in the era of AI. Whether or not AI ethics should be regulated by national laws, the ethical considerations we must bear in mind when discussing AI, the role government communicators will play defining these for the people and creating acceptance are some of the interesting questions that the discussion will tackle and demand answers from experts.

The power of AI in the digital era

Abdulla Alsharhan, Director of Creativity and Corporate Identity, at the Sharjah Media City (Shams) will deliver an inspiring speech titled 'The power of artificial intelligence and the enhancement of communication in the digital era,' at IGCF’s Gov. Talks platform.

Abdulla’s expert insights will inform audiences on the growing role and impact of AI on various industries; on ways to improve government communications, intellectual property rights challenges in light of AI; and the future direction for all these sectors.

The first-of-its-kind camp in the UAE

At IGCF 2023, the Artificial Intelligence Skills Camp (AISC) is offering the first creative environment of its kind in the UAE aimed at imparting practical AI skills to school students. Organised in partnership with the Artificial Intelligence Journalism for Research and Forecasting (AIJRF), the camp will be attended by 12-17 year-old members of Sharjah’s Rubu' Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators and members of the Ithmar programme by Sharjah Press Club. Students will design projects at four competitions during the camp, and pitch them to the jury of the Sharjah Government Communication Award (SGCA), who will select the winning project.

AI: Ethics, communication and technology

IGCF 2023 organisers have announced a robust pre-forum agenda, which will host seven, hands-on and interactive workshops, starting September 4. In this agenda is the COMMS programme, which will upskill media and communication students as well as aspiring and established government communicators through training sessions based on the pillars of Ethics and Professionalism, Communications and Technical.

Running until September 7, the IGCF 2023 pre-forum COMMS programme will cover key topics like Artificial Intelligence For Good: How AI is Helping Governments Manage Resources in Knowledge and Education; Ethical and Legal Aspects of the Use of Artificial Intelligence Applications; Generative AI and its Application in Media Industry; Using Artificial Intelligence to Create Government Communication Content; Media Coverage for Sustainability and Climate Change Issues; Uses of Artificial Intelligence Tools in Journalism and Media; and Effectiveness of using social media in Government Communication.

Themed ‘Today’s Resources. Tomorrow’s Wealth’, IGCF 2023 will shine light on the role of government communication in raising awareness and instilling a culture regarding resources and emphasising their value and importance for societies and future generations. The specialised sessions on technology and artificial intelligence have been designed to inspire fresh perspective, innovative new ideas, and adaptability to change about owning and investing in the resources of the current era, including data and advanced technologies.