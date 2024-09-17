Dubai, UAE: IFZA, Dubai’s most dynamic free zone community, is pleased to announce its partnership as the title sponsor of the 10th Annual World Free Zones Organization World Congress, which will be hosted under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

This partnership marks IFZA’s continued commitment to being an integral part of the global event, scheduled to be held from 23 to 25 September 2024, at the Madinat Jumeirah Conference Centre, Dubai, UAE.

Focusing on the theme of "Zones and the Shifting Global Economic Structures: Unlocking New Investment Avenues", the congress will address key topics and priorities within the sector on a global scale.

Commenting on the event Martin G. Pedersen, Chairman of IFZA, said “The World Free Zones Organization's 10th World Congress represents a pivotal gathering for the global free zone community. Its presence in Dubai is testament to the UAE being a global economic powerhouse attracting significant foreign direct investment.

“As the official title sponsor for the second consecutive year, IFZA is honoured to support an event that shapes the future of global trade and economic policies. This partnership is a testament to our dedication towards innovation and growth within the free zone ecosystem. We are committed to creating a thriving environment for startups and SMEs and connecting the business community by providing global Free Zone solutions. Our involvement in this congress underscores our role in leading the way for a dynamic and prosperous free zone future.”

Dr. Samir Hamrouni, CEO of the World Free Zones Organization, added: “The World FZO’s World Congress has become a cornerstone event for our global community, serving as a platform for dialogue, collaboration, and innovation. The 10th edition not only reflects our journey over the past decade but also sets the stage for the future, where free zones will continue to play a critical role in the shifting global economic landscape. We are proud to have IFZA as our title sponsor, and together, we will explore new avenues for growth and investment, ensuring that free zones remain at the forefront of economic transformation.”

The event will feature an array of activities designed to promote learning, networking, advocacy, and consulting. Attendees can look forward to insightful keynote speeches, interactive panel discussions, workshops, knowledge sharing and research sessions, as well as insights into new investment opportunities and networking opportunities.

The World Free Zones Organization includes more than 1,600 members from more than 141 countries and has global representation through 12 regional offices worldwide and 42 national points of contact. This year’s conference is expected to attract representatives from more than 100 countries including more than 2,000 global and regional business leaders, Free Zone representatives, experts, investors, and entrepreneurs from around the world.

Set to be the biggest gathering of free zones and special economic zones experts in the world, this year’s edition aims to explore the evolving landscape of global trade and investment, and support the pivotal role played by free zones in driving prosperity and fostering innovation.

For more information and to register, please visit - https://registration.worldfzoaice.com/index.php

About IFZA

IFZA is the most dynamic and truly international Free Zone Community in the UAE, optimising the country's strategic location, world-class infrastructure, and business-friendly environment. IFZA differentiates itself through its multi-national approach, providing personalised business establishment solutions through its network of Government Authorities and Professional Partners.



Business Owners and Employees can also benefit from a wide spectrum of value-added services within the IFZA ecosystem, including but not limited to property solutions, visa packages and training and development. The IFZA Business Park offers a wide variety of cutting-edge office facilities tailored to meet each Licensee’s individual needs and provides a professional, welcoming environment to greet clients, network with other businesses and thrive.

