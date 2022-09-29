Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The International Federation of Esthetic Dentistry – IFED, the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism, and INDEX Conference and Exhibitions Organization Est. jointly announced that preparations are at full swing for the upcoming 12th World Congress of Esthetic Dentistry. The announcement came at a press conference held at the Conrad Hotel in Abu Dhabi to discuss matters relating to IFED 2022, which is also supported by the Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau.

IFED 2022 press conference panelists in attendance were Dr. Esam Takshandi, IFED Conference Chairman; Mr. Mubarak AlShamsi, Director, Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau - Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism; and Eng. Anas Al Madani, Vice Chairman and Group CEO, INDEX Holding.

The International Federation of Esthetic Dentistry holds a world scientific meeting every two years in a different city that is hosted by a member academy and attended by thousands of dentists and delegates from all around the world. This year’s biannual meeting, IFED 2022, will be held inside the Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers on October 27-29 in conjunction with the Arabian Academy of Esthetic Dentistry, marking the first time the congress meets in the MENA region.

Mr. Mubarak AlShamsi, Director, Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau - Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism, initiated the press conference meeting by welcoming everyone and stating: “In the past few decades, Abu Dhabi has played host to numerous specialized scientific meetings and conferences, and as it continues to expand its knowledge and innovation ecosystem, we will continue to provide the scientific community with impactful platforms to share their ground-breaking insights with the world.”

Mr. Mubarak continued: “Next month, we will welcome over 2,000 delegates to Abu Dhabi, who will be coming from across the globe, to discuss the latest advancements in the field of dentistry. This is a testament to Abu Dhabi’s world-wide status, as a leading destination for specialized meetings and conferences. This would have never been achieved without the support of our partners; the Arabian Academy of Esthetic Dentistry, who supported us in securing a successful bid win, and INDEX Conferences & Exhibitions, who will ensure to provide an exemplary event in all aspects as they always do”.

IFED, which was founded in 1994 by the American Academy of Esthetic Dentistry, European Academy of Esthetic Dentistry, and the Japanese Academy of Esthetic Dentistry, now have an outstanding number of participating countries that are also set to be present at this year’s meeting such as USA, Switzerland, Germany, Italy, South Korea, Iceland, China, France, Portugal, Spain, Saudi Arabia, UK, Denmark, and Italy. More than 2500 visitors and 65 international brands are expected to be present it IFED, including 17 expert speakers and four workshops to cover the latest scientific information in esthetic dentistry.

Dr. Esam Takshandi, IFED Conference Chairman, stated: “The IFED 2022 Conference Program features a stellar list of world-renowned speakers who will present on diverse esthetic dentistry topics. Participants of the IFED Conference will receive MOH accreditation for 17 CPD Credit Hours and ADA Certification for 14.5 continuing education credits.”

Dr. Esam added: “In addition, delegates and trade visitors will have the opportunity to visit our exhibition hall and meet key people in the field of esthetic dentistry with the latest, cutting edge and contemporary products, technologies and services for offer in the world of dentistry”.

He concluded by saying: “We hope that all those interested in this area will come and join us in this enriching experience and we promise them many unforgettable memories to take back home.”

The panelists covered a wide range of topics on the conference which is set to include subjects on Esthetic Dentistry, Oral Implantology, Prosthodontics, CAD/CAM, Digital Dentistry, Orthodontics and Periodontology, while also mentioning some of the scientific conference topics which includes Advances in Digital Dentistry; Taking the Mystery out of Occlusion in Esthetic Dentistry; Face Centered, Interdisciplinary Digital Treatment; Advantages of Digital Workflows for Smile Designs and Rehabilitations; Avoiding Technical Complication with Proper Treatment Planning; and so much more.

Eng. Anas Al Madani, Vice Chairman and Group CEO of INDEX Holding, stated: “IFED 2022 is set to make a historic feature in Abu Dhabi, further proving that the United Arab Emirates is the perfect place to host and endorse prominent events for the betterment of the dental sector and the public interest as a whole. It is truly a real pleasure to partner with the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism to host IFED this year and ensure that everyone involved has a memorable experience, for we are keen on promoting esthetic dentistry at the highest levels and delighted to welcome delegates from around the world to this international event that has set global precedents in its field.”

Eng. Anas continued: “As per the latest market research, the global value for this market is expected to exceed USD 43 billion by 2026, with a current CAGR of 8%[1], which makes it even more important and timely that we emphasize on improving the field. With such high innovative advancements in technology at a rapid pace, esthetic dentistry has not only become more accessible, but also more affordable for the common patient that needs to restore the confidence in their smile.”

The International Federation of Esthetic Dentistry – IFED 2022, is organized by INDEX Conference and Exhibitions Organization Est., a member of INDEX Holding, and supported by the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism, the Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau, and the Arabian Academy of Esthetic Dentistry. Notable sponsored support includes Straumann, Total Core General Trading, Ivoclar, Neoss, and Saremco.

[1] https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/cosmetic-dentistry-market-100223