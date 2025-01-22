Dubai, UAE: IDP Education, the world’s leading provider of international education services, will open doors to ‘IDP UAE Study Abroad Expo 2025’ this January. This landmark event is designed to provide students and their families with unparalleled opportunities to explore higher education options across top destinations: Australia, the UK, Canada, New Zealand, the USA, Ireland, and Dubai. This year’s Expo will host representatives from more than 100 prestigious institutions. The event will also include a Hamdan Bin Mohammed Scholarship Programme booth in collaboration with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).

The event is focused on transformative opportunities available for students pursuing international education. Attendees will have the chance to engage directly with university representatives and participate in tailored sessions aimed at helping them achieve their global academic aspirations. The Expo will take place over the weekend of 25 and 26 Jan, in Abu Dhabi and Dubai respectively between 3pm and 8pm.

Ms. Rashi Bhattacharya, Area Director for the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Turkey and Kazakhstan, added, “At IDP, our commitment to students transcends traditional academic counselling. Our innovative use of technology, combined with decades of expertise, ensures that every student receives personalised support to achieve their dreams. Our FastLane provides students with, and in-principle offer from leading universities in minutes, coupled with a highly powered course recommendation engine. The Expo exemplifies our goal to inspire and enable the youth of today to succeed in an interconnected and competitive global landscape.”

This year’s Expo also introduces new highlights, including pre-counselling sessions with IDP experts, a dedicated Medicine Pavilion featuring leading universities, counselling services for students aspiring to study in the USA, UCAS application fee waiver for the UK, expanded information on the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Scholarship Programme, aimed at fostering local talent for international success, and a “Study in Dubai” booth.

Transforming Lives Through Education

IDP Education has empowered over 700,000 international students globally by guiding them through academic placements, scholarships, and career pathways. Studying abroad is not just an academic pursuit but an enriching experience that enhances cultural awareness, global perspectives, and personal growth.

Tailored guidance for UAE students

The UAE has consistently demonstrated a strong demand for academic programs including Engineering, Business, Computer Science, Medicine, and Law and more. The Expo will feature detailed consultations on these disciplines, ensuring students and parents receive precise guidance on their academic journeys. Visitors will also have access to IELTS Masterclass Sessions from 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM, which will provide expert tips and strategies to excel in the IELTS exam. Medicine Information Sessions from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM will offer insights into admissions and career pathways in Medicine.

With a presence in six key destinations and decades of expertise, IDP Education continues to be the clear first choice for students with international education ambitions. Students and parents can look forward to an engaging and informative experience at the Expo as they explore a world of possibilities.

For more details or to pre-register for the IDP UAE Study Abroad Expo 2025, please visit https://www.idp.com/uae/.

About IDP Education:

IDP is a global leader in international education services that helps people study abroad. As a key voice in the industry, IDP partners with educational institutions to help them attract the right students and co-owns IELTS, a leading English proficiency test. Established in 1969 in Australia, IDP has more than 210 offices across 60 countries. Despite its evolution, IDP’s mission has remained constant: to help people transform their lives through global opportunities. For more information, visit www.idp.com.