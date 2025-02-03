Dubai — International Data Corporation (IDC) proudly announces e& enterprise — a trusted leader in digital transformation that empowers governments and enterprises across the Middle East with innovative, secure, and scalable solutions — as the official Host Partner for the 18th annual IDC Middle East CIO Summit. Taking place on February 19–20, 2025, at the Grand Hyatt Dubai under the theme Architecting an AI-Fueled Business, the summit will shine a spotlight on AI's transformative potential to drive unparalleled efficiency, productivity, and profitability across the entire spectrum of industries.

As AI adoption accelerates across the Middle East, Türkiye, and Africa (META), the region continues to position itself at the forefront of digital transformation. IDC's research reveals that 72% of organizations across the wider region are already using AI or planning to do so in the next two years, underscoring AI's pivotal role in shaping future business strategies.

“We are thrilled to welcome e& enterprise as Host Partner for this landmark edition of the IDC Middle East CIO Summit,” says Jyoti Lalchandani, IDC's regional managing director for META, Central Asia, and India. “e& enterprise has established itself as a leader in driving digital transformation across the region, and together, we aim to empower the ICT ecosystem to thrive in an era dominated by AI. With the rapid adoption of generative AI (GenAI) and related technologies, the summit will provide the ultimate platform for inspiring innovation and exploring AI-driven opportunities.”

The last two years have witnessed unprecedented innovation fueled by GenAI, transforming how enterprises operate. From AIOps and advanced analytics to AI-enabled security and cloud-based platforms, AI has become a core enabler of business agility and scalability. However, these advancements also bring challenges, including the need for robust governance, trusted implementations, and scalable architectures.

The IDC Middle East CIO Summit 2025 will gather an elite lineup of C-suite executives, industry thought leaders, and market-leading solution providers to address these challenges. Attendees will gain insights into critical topics, including hybrid cloud strategies, predictive analytics, digital resilience, sustainability, and the convergence of AI with IoT, 5G, and cloud infrastructures.

“At e& enterprise, we are committed to enabling organizations to harness the full potential of AI and drive transformative business outcomes,” says Miguel Angel Villalonga, e& enterprise's chief operating officer. “As Host Partner of the IDC Middle East CIO Summit 2025, we look forward to engaging with industry leaders to explore AI's evolving role in shaping the future of digital enterprises. Together, we will unlock new opportunities, accelerate innovation, and build a smarter, more resilient digital ecosystem across the region.”

The IDC Middle East CIO Summit 2025 promises an immersive experience for attendees, offering actionable strategies to adapt to the rapidly evolving ICT landscape. From AI’s transformative role to enterprise modernization and next-gen IT strategies, the event will provide unmatched insights into the opportunities and risks of an AI-powered future.

About IDC

International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,300 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology, IT benchmarking and sourcing, and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC's analysis and insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly owned subsidiary of International Data Group (IDG), the world's leading tech media, data, and marketing services company. To learn more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com. Follow IDC on Twitter at @IDC and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the IDC Blog for industry news and insights.

About e& enterprise

e& enterprise is a digital transformation leader supporting governments and large-scale organizations in building scaling their digital core. Currently operating in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Oman, and Türkiye, e& enterprise brings cutting-edge digital scalable solutions designed to deliver tangible business value and address the unique challenges faced by organizations and executives across industries. With a proven track record as a trusted digital transformation partner, e& enterprise provides tailored solutions that empower customers to navigate their end-to-end digital transformation journey.