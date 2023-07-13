London, UK: - ICM.com, a leading Financial Service Provider, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the ORMA blood donation campaign at Dubai Health Authority (DHA) on Sunday, July 16th, 2023. The initiative aims to raise awareness about the importance of blood donation and encourage community participation to support the local healthcare system.



Blood donation plays a crucial role in saving lives and maintaining a stable blood supply for medical emergencies and transfusions. Recognizing this critical need, ICM has joined hands with ORMA blood donation campaign at Dubai Health Authority (DHA) to organize a comprehensive blood donation drive. The sponsorship underscores ICM's commitment to fostering a healthier community and enhancing the well-being of the people of Dubai.



As part of the campaign, ICM will provide sponsorship support, logistical resources, and expertise to ensure the smooth operation of blood donation drives in collaboration with the Dubai Health Authority. The campaign will include a series of events, awareness programs, and mobile blood donation units that will be set up in various locations throughout the city.



"We are thrilled to partner with the ORMA blood donation campaign at Dubai Health Authority (DHA) to promote the culture of blood donation and make a positive impact on the lives of people in Dubai," said Mr. Shoaib Abedi, CEO of ICM.com."



ICM aims to create a sustained impact on blood donation rates and establish a culture of regular voluntary blood donations within the community. Through this sponsorship, we hope to inspire other organizations and individuals to actively participate in similar initiatives that save lives and contribute to the betterment of society.

