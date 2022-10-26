TEL AVIV – In a historic first, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), a world-class aerospace and defense company, will exhibit at the prestigious Bahrain International Airshow, taking place November 9-11th. IAI will showcase a variety of its state-of-the-art aviation products, including civil aviation, radars and avionics, air defense systems, coastal guard and drone guard systems. This is the first time that an Israeli company is participating in the event.

Amir Peretz, Chairman of IAI’s Board of Directors: “The Abraham Accords have opened the door for us to participate for the first time in this exhibition and to work collaboratively with our neighbors to deal with the common threats we face in the region. IAI’s capabilities, alongside the impressive relationships that we developed over the last two years with our colleagues in the Gulf States, will allow us to continue to expand the company’s contribution to both technology and defense in the region, whereby our proven capabilities can help ensure a higher degree of regional stability.”

Boaz Levy, IAI President and CEO said: "As we celebrate two years since the signing of the Abraham Accords, IAI is thrilled to participate in the Bahrain International Airshow and to broaden cooperation with business partners in the Gulf region. It’s a wonderful opportunity to meet with our partners and prospective partners and showcase the cutting-edge solutions IAI has developed. We believe that there are several opportunities to work together, share our knowledge, and develop new defense and civilian solutions with our partners in the Gulf region, and together, to create a brighter and safer future for our region."

The Bahrain International Airshow is one of the premier aerospace events in the Gulf fostering more opportunities for business, growth and knowledge sharing among participants. While attending the Bahrain International Airshow, IAI plans to expand its strategic collaboration in the region by signing new cooperation agreements with local companies and broadening existing partnerships that have been signed. As a leading global airshow bringing together the industry’s best companies and brightest minds, the Bahrain International Airshow provides IAI with the opportunity to come together with Bahrain, the Gulf countries more broadly, and other global companies to share its innovative world-class solutions and develop new collaborations. IAI’s advanced systems will be on display at IAI’s impressive chalet, showcasing over 70 years of expertise and innovation.

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) is a world-class aerospace and defense company innovating and delivering state-of-the-art technologies in space, air, land, naval, cyber & homeland security for defense and commercial markets. Combining the “Start-up Nation” spirit of innovation with decades of combat-proven experience, IAI provides customers with tailor-made, cutting-edge solutions to the unique challenges they face including satellites, UAVs, missiles, intelligence solutions, weapon systems, air defense systems, robotic systems, radars, business jets, aerostructures, and more. Established in 1953, IAI is one of Israel’s largest technology employers with offices and R&D centers in Israel and abroad. For more information, visit https://www.iai.co.il/.