Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi will host the IAAPA Expo Middle East 2026 for the first time, the region’s premier global event for the attractions and leisure industry. The event will take place from 30 March to 2 April 2026 at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.

Bringing together an elite group of global industry leaders, decision-makers, and specialized companies, the event underscores Abu Dhabi’s growing stature as a regional and international hub for innovation and development in the attractions and leisure sector.

The Expo connects operators, suppliers, developers and industry leaders across theme parks, water parks, indoor entertainment centres, museums, cultural attractions and destination experiences. IAAPA Expo Middle East reflects IAAPA’s role in uniting the global attractions community in support of collaboration, knowledge-sharing and professional standards.

With a fully sold-out exhibition floor, the trade show will host over 325 confirmed exhibitors, presenting innovative products and services spanning rides and attractions, water park equipment, themed entertainment, technology, as well as safety and operational solutions.

Education Programme

IAAPA Expo Middle East will deliver an education programme aligned with industry priorities, alongside structured opportunities for professional engagement. The education sessions will then continue with topics that are relevant to specific segments of the attractions industry.

The programme also includes exclusive EDUTours that take attendees behind the scenes of some of the region’s most innovative attractions, offering firsthand insight into operations, safety, and guest experience management. Highlights include an Indoor Entertainment Day with visits to Adrenak Adventure, Pixoul Gaming, and The National Aquarium; a Museum Day featuring teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi; and behind-the-scenes access to SeaWorld® Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, and Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, who will also be the host of our opening reception.

Professional development remains a core component of the Expo as well. IAAPA’s established institutes will be delivered as part of the programme, including the Institute for Attraction Professionals, the Institute for Indoor Entertainment Professionals and the Safety Institute. Each institute provides structured learning and credit hours towards IAAPA Certification.

Peter van der Schans, Executive Director and Vice President, IAAPA EMEA, said: “IAAPA Expo Middle East represents a significant leap in IAAPA’s long-term commitment to the region. The Expo is designed to support the attractions industry through education, professional standards and collaboration, while strengthening connections between global expertise and regional development.”[EW1]

The Expo forms part of IAAPA’s ongoing work to serve its global membership through education, collaboration and the advancement of industry standards, while supporting dialogue across established and emerging markets.

Jakob Wahl, President and Chief Executive Officer, IAAPA, added: “The Middle East is a priority market for IAAPA and the global attractions industry. IAAPA Expo Middle East reflects our role in bringing the industry together to support knowledge exchange, collaboration and sustainable development.”[EW2]

IAAPA Expo Middle East marks an important step in the association’s long-term engagement in the Middle East, advocating industry connection, learning and exchange in line with IAAPA’s global mission.

About IAAPA

IAAPA is a diverse and dynamic community of global attractions professionals. As the largest international trade association for permanently located attractions, IAAPA unifies the attractions community, connects people to learn and grow together, and promotes the highest professional standards for excellence and safety around the world.

Founded in 1918, IAAPA represents over 9,000 leading industry attractions and supplier companies, consultants, and individual members from more than 100 countries. Members include professionals from amusement parks, theme parks, attractions, water parks, resorts, family entertainment centers, zoos, aquariums, science centers, museums, cruise lines, manufacturers, and suppliers.

IAAPA’s global headquarters and North America office are in Orlando, Florida, U.S. IAAPA also maintains offices in Brussels, Belgium; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Hong Kong SAR, China; Shanghai, China; and, Mexico City, Mexico. Visit IAAPA.org or follow us on social media @IAAPAHQ | #IAAPA