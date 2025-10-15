Brought to the region by RX, organisers of the world-renowned World Hydrogen Summit, Hydrogen Arabia builds on global momentum to advance international hydrogen innovation

The two-day summit features global and regional leaders, including the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), ENOWA-NEOM, Securing Energy for Europe GmbH (SEFE), Air Liquide, Hy24, Aramco Ventures and others, alongside an exhibition of breakthrough technologies and live demonstrations

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia will host the inaugural Hydrogen Arabia Summit & Exhibition on 8–9 December 2025 at the Crowne Plaza Riyadh RDC, positioning the Kingdom as a hub for hydrogen and clean energy collaboration.

Brought to the region by RX, a global leader in events and exhibitions, and organisers of the agenda-setting World Hydrogen Summit, Hydrogen Arabia will combine a high-level conference programme with a dedicated showcase, bringing together senior government officials, global energy leaders, investors, and innovators in the hydrogen sector.

Over the course of two days of strategic dialogue and technology innovations, the event will explore how hydrogen and carbon capture can accelerate Saudi Arabia's ambition to achieve its Vision 2030 and Net Zero 2060 goals. It will also underscore the Kingdom's flagship Circular Carbon Economy, launched during its G20 Presidency in 2020, which provides a comprehensive approach to emissions management while enabling cleaner, more stable energy systems.

Saudi Arabia has committed over 1 trillion Saudi Riyals (US$270 billion) to the power sector, with 880 billion Saudi Riyals (US$235 billion) specifically allocated for renewable energy projects. These investments, along with key initiatives such as the NEOM green hydrogen project and a US$10 billion commitment from the Public Investment Fund to hydrogen initiatives, underscore the Kingdom's determination to become a leading producer and exporter of hydrogen.

Vasyl Zhygalo, Managing Director, Middle East and Emerging Markets, RX, Hydrogen Arabia, said: "Hydrogen Arabia marks a significant milestone for us as we expand our global energy portfolio into Saudi Arabia, which is one of the most dynamic markets for clean energy transformation. This event will serve as a crucial platform for regional and international leaders to collaborate on advancing hydrogen and carbon capture solutions. It will also create new opportunities for investment, innovation, and long-term energy security. In doing so, the event will reinforce Saudi Arabia's position as a hub for sustainable energy and a key player in international hydrogen trade."

The two-day Hydrogen Arabia summit will gather top decision-makers, government officials, investors, and innovators to unlock the full potential of hydrogen. The programme takes a comprehensive approach by integrating hydrogen and carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) within a single platform, delivering a clear, actionable roadmap for transforming Saudi Arabia’s energy landscape and positioning the Kingdom as a global leader in clean energy.

An esteemed lineup of speakers from industry-leading organisations, including the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), ENOWA-NEOM, Securing Energy for Europe GmbH (SEFE), Air Liquide, Hy24, Aramco Ventures, amung others, will address the most critical issues shaping the market. Discussions will highlight strategic investment opportunities, global demand and trade, certification frameworks, and the role of hydrogen in decarbonising hard-to-abate sectors, providing a framework for sustainable growth and international collaboration.

"The agenda for the Hydrogen Arabia Summit will gather regional and international leaders to explore how investment and policy can speed up the adoption of technology. By concentrating on practical pathways for hydrogen and CCUS, the discussions in Riyadh aim to produce outcomes that promote both industry growth and global trade,” added Zhygalo.

In addition to the conference sessions, the showcase will feature groundbreaking technologies, innovation demonstrations, and a carefully selected group of vendors. This will provide participants with direct insights into the practical solutions that are shaping the hydrogen economy. The integrated format of Hydrogen Arabia creates a unique platform for both strategic discussions and real-world applications, bringing together decision-makers from across the entire energy value chain.

