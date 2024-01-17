Riyadh – The Human Capability Initiative (HCI) is proud to annoucne its insight partners, reinforcing its commitment to a collaborative approach to human capability development. HCI is a global conference organized by the Human Capability Development Program (HCDP), bringing together the world’s most prominent human capability development experts for a dialogue on unleashing human potential.

Future challenges facing human capabilities development require collective solutions through focused, impact-oriented discussions between the world’s greatest think tanks from HCI 10+ insight partners include Bain & Company, IE Business School, KPMG, Kearney, LinkedIN, Oliver Wyman, PwC and more. HCI’s insight partners contribute invaluable knowledge and expertise and by doing so uplift the discourse on human capabilities. Together, they recommit stakeholders worldwide to advancing human capability development, recognizing its vital role in building a future-ready society for all.

Built on the theme of "Future Readiness," HCI will collaborate with its insight partners and provide a platform to release white papers, key insights, and panel discussions highlighting transformative changes required to prepare today’s generation to resolve tomorrow’s global challenges.

The CEO of HCDP, Engineer Anas AlMudaifer, commented:

“HCI is a global forum that hopes to spark much needed people-centric action among stakeholders for a worldwide impact through collective dialogue and discussion. HCI is honored to collaborate with esteemed global organizations, and we are privileged to offer our global conference to the world’s prominent policies makers in human capabilities development.

The participation of our insight partners brings diverse voices to the conversation and is evidence that the world needs to focus its attention on human capabilities development.”

Amidst the ever-changing global landscape, Saudi Arabia is undertaking strategic measures to harness the full potential of its people. These initiatives aim to cultivate greater resilience among its citizens and integrate innovative approaches to guarantee that they are equipped to navigate the dynamic challenges of today’s world. Additionally, Saudi Arabia is actively contributing its expertise and insights to global policymaking endeavors, leveraging its position to shape discussions and decisions that impact the future of human capabilities development.

HCI will take place from 28-29 February 2024, at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh. An initiative of the HCDP – a vision realization program under Saudi Vision 2030 - HCI will welcome 150+ speakers and 6000+ global participants encompassing influential leaders from governments, corporations, international organizations, NGOs, social enterprises, academia, think tanks, research institutions, investment firms, startups, and SMEs.

About Saudi Vision 2030:

Under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Saudi Vision 2030 was launched by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, Crown Prince, and Prime Minister, with a roadmap to build Saudi Arabia’s prosperous and bright future through a vibrant society, a thriving economy, and an ambitious nation. The Vision was cascaded into strategic objectives to enable effective implementation through its Vision Realization Programs. https://www.vision2030.gov.sa

About the Human Capability Development Program (HCDP): The Human Capability Development Program is one of the Vision 2030 Realization Programs with an aim to ensure that Saudi citizens have the required capabilities to compete globally by instilling values, developing basic and future skills, as well as enhancing knowledge. The program focuses on developing a solid educational base for all citizens to instil values from an early age, while preparing the youth for future local and global markets. It also focuses on upskilling citizens by providing lifelong learning opportunities, supporting innovation, encouraging entrepreneurship culture, developing policies to ensure Saudi Arabia’s competitiveness. https://www.vision2030.gov.sa/v2030/vrps/hcdp/