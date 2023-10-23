New date driven by leap in demand from industry; will enable the event to expand and encompass new sectors

Next edition: 24-26 September 2024, Dubai

DUBAI: In response to a surge in demand from the global confectionary and snacks industry, ISM Middle East has announced today that it will be moving from its usual November date to September from next year. Next year’s edition of the biggest and most dynamic confectionery and snacks event in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) will now take place from 24 to 26 September 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), with a bigger footprint, and more content, activations and networking opportunities, involving the broadest-ever cross section of the industry.

The global confectionery market is projected to each $242.53 billion in 2028[1], and the UAE currently ranks seventh among the top ten confectionery markets in terms of per capita expenditure, higher than Saudi Arabia, China, and Malaysia[2]. In addition to the date change, ISM Middle East 2024 will see a step change in scale, with more exhibition space available, across more halls, to meet increased demand from the global industry, including more trade associations and national pavilions.

Away from the show floor, there will also be a strong content-led conference programme running on the Expert Stage, curated by knowledge partners and based around the latest trending topics. This will mark the culmination of a knowledge transfer process that will become year-round, with insights and articles to be shared on an on-going basis on the forthcoming Knowledge section on ISM’s website.

For industry professionals looking to forge new business relationships, or strengthen existing ones, there will be a new-to-show, dedicated networking programme connecting international exhibitors with leading regional buyers.

Finally, ISM Middle East 2024 will see the launch of a number of interactive activations, including new product tastings, product workshops and many more.

"Based on the impact that the launch of our brand ISM Middle East has had in the region within just two years, we now set the course for further growth with the new dates, to cater for the demand of the industry", said Denis Steker, Vice President International at Koelnmesse GmbH. "We are proud of our strong partnership with DWTC, which has helped us expand and extend the proven model of ISM Cologne into the MENA region, and to address new content and topics," Steker added.

"At Dubai World Trade Centre, we have always understood the potential for ISM Middle East to grow into the top sweets and snacks show in the region, which has driven our close partnership with Koelnmesse from the outset. We are looking forward to bringing the flexibility of the region’s leading venue, and our experience in delivering content driven conferences and engaging activations across our F&B events, to bear in taking ISM Middle East to the next level in 2024”, said Mark Napier, Vice President – Portfolio Growth Food & Hospitality, Dubai World Trade Centre.

German Sweets also welcomed the new date for ISM Middle East: "ISM Middle East is the most important market place for confectionery in the Gulf and MENA region. The growing markets in this region also offer very good prospects for confectionery from Germany in the future. The importance of ISM Middle East is therefore likely to increase even further," said Karsten Daum, Managing Director German Sweets e. V..

The 2023 edition of ISM Middle East is already sold out, with a long exhibitor waiting list, reflecting why now is the time to adapt to meet increasing market demand. This year, more than 330 exhibitors from over 40 countries are expected in Dubai.

Three other DWTC food and beverage events will be co-located with ISM Middle East from 7 -9 November 2023. Gulfood Manufacturing is the most influential annual F&B manufacturing event in the world. The convening platform for the industry, it addresses optimising operational efficiency, driving responsible sourcing with traceable supply chains, navigating entry barriers in new markets, adopting sustainable practices and generating new funding sources. Gulfood Manufacturing is an ideal place for sourcing new opportunities and prospects from 2,168 exhibitors from over 60 countries, and allows for networking opportunities with 36,000+ industry professionals.

The Speciality Food Festival is the MENA region’s only dedicated gourmet and fine food trade show, offering buyers a platform to network and find the right premium or niche product, and visitors the opportunity to uncover the latest news and emerging trends in the market. Private Label Licensing ME - MENA’s only event where buyers can source cost-effective customisable products, branding and packaging solutions, bringing together food and non-food suppliers, private label & contract manufacturers under one roof. Attendance is free and gives registrants access to the entire ecosystem of four events with a single pass.

For more information and to register, visit ISM Middle East, Gulfood Manufacturing, The Speciality Food Festival, and Private Label Licensing Middle East.

About ISM Middle East

ISM Middle East is the region’s largest trade fair for sweets and snacks, connecting visitors with the most influential brands in the industry and giving them the opportunity to discover the latest products and innovations.

