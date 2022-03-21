Dubai, UAE: At GISEC 2022, Huawei, a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices, is showcasing its latest cutting-edge, secure digital transformation solutions, demonstrating use cases and discussing best strategies to protect Middle Eastern enterprises in the current digital era.

Huawei will demonstrate its resilient communications networks, 5GtoB solutions, scenarios and latest use cases in enabling industrial digitization, intelligent cloud solutions, smart low-carbon datacenter, smart campus solutions, end-to-end cyber security assurance system, 5G security, cloud security, secure digital power solutions, and secure networks at the leading cybersecurity event.

During the event, Huawei regional and global experts will participate in various panel discussions and deliver keynotes on trending security topics. On day one, Aloysius Cheang, Chief Security Officer of Huawei UAE, will deliver a keynote speech discussing Huawei’s Projects of the 50 to enable the UAE to become a global cybersecurity hub, and Emaad Ahmed, Principal Solution Architect & Network Architecture Transformation Chief Expert, Huawei UAE, will deliver a keynote address on the 5GtoB Hype around slicing. Also taking place on day one is a keynote address by the Huawei Middle East Digital Power department on the latest trends in solar power generation on the X-Labs Stage.

Additionally, Ibrahim Alshamrani, Chief Security Officer of Huawei Saudi Arabia, will shed light on intelligent application security and privacy protection at GISEC’s KSA Stage on day two, and Aloysius Cheang, Chief Security Officer of Huawei UAE is giving a keynote speech highlighting Integrated Communication Platform and will participate in a panel discussion on what governments are doing to ensure cities are secure by design. On GISEC’s Qatar Stage, Kamal Zian, Chief Security Officer of Huawei Gulf North, will spotlight Huawei’s role in delivering a secure FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar on day three.

Jiawei Liu, CEO of Huawei UAE, commented: “As organisations in the Middle East increase their adoption of the latest advanced digital technologies to support their digital transformation goals, the risks and challenges of cybersecurity will evolve. At Huawei, cybersecurity is an integral part of all our products and solutions, right from the conceptualization stage. Therefore, at GISEC 2022, Huawei is looking forward to connecting with the regional business leaders from all industries and sectors and showcasing our wide range of secure digital transformation solutions and strategies that can help them better protect and defend themselves.”

Aloysius Cheang, Chief Security Officer, Huawei UAE, said: “Through the ‘Projects of the 50’, the UAE is on track to become a global hub and testbed for advanced technologies and innovation. A strong cybersecurity posture and framework is a critical component for the Project of the 50, and at GISEC 2022, we will highlight ways in which the UAE can become a global cybersecurity hub as well.”

Huawei has long worked with organizations like the GSMA, 3GPP, OIC-CERT, and other industry stakeholders to examine emerging cybersecurity risks and promote independent certifications and standards such as the GSMA/3GPP NESAS Security Assurance Specifications and GSMA 5G Cybersecurity Knowledge Base. In addition, Huawei is now driving the adoption of the OIC 5G Security Framework developed by the OIC-CERT 5G Security Working Group to enhance cybersecurity measures proportionate to the risk landscape emerging from digital technology advances.