Dubai, UAE:– The Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International – Middle East (HSMAI ME) is excited to announce the 6th ROC Middle East Commercial Strategy Conference. This year's event will be held at the Conrad Dubai Hotel from November 28 to November 29, 2023 to boost the Middle East’s hospitality sector.

With the finest leading industry leaders under one roof, this year’s conference aims to take the Middle East hospitality sector to the next level where attendees can expand their network by connecting with trailblazers and peers, gain insights from seasoned professionals and learn about the latest trends and strategies.

"The 6th annual ROC Middle East Commercial Strategy Conference is a unique gathering of industry pioneers, where competitors unite to shape the future and elevate their skills. It's the pulse of innovation in the hotel industry, bringing together all the commercial thought leaders from sales, marketing, revenue management, distribution, hotel brands, and owner groups here in the region to share current and future trends. The conference will feature a range of topics, discussions, and best practices, led by world-class regional and international experts," said Mona Faraj, Managing Director of the Middle East chapter of HSMAI.

"This year’s ROC Middle East Commercial Strategy Conference is more than just an event; it is a catalyst for innovation and collaboration in the hospitality industry with global standards in mind. Here, we break down competitive barriers and come together as a community, committed to setting new standards of excellence and driving the future of hospitality forward," added Robert A. Gilbert, CHME, CHBA, President and CEO, Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association International (HSMAI).

"We at Atomize are honored to be the Platinum Sponsor and delighted to support this pivotal event. ROC Middle East Commercial Strategy Conference serves as a crucial platform for industry leaders to come together and discuss innovative strategies for the future. It aligns perfectly with Atomize's mission to empower hotels through intelligent revenue management solutions. We look forward to engaging in meaningful dialogues that will undoubtedly drive the Middle East hospitality sector to new heights," added Alexander Edström of Atomize.

The ROC Star Awards Ceremony will be recognizing top talent who’ve made a difference in the hotel industry. HSMAI strongly advocates the importance of sharing best practices as a means to enhance performance in the industry and region and ROC Stars represent the exceptional individuals within the hospitality industry who have made a significant impact. The conference serves as the prestigious platform for presenting winners who have the chance to showcase their hotel’s creativity, exchange ideas, and proudly highlight their talents.

The event is being organized in partnership with key organizations including Atomize, Fornova, AlMosafer, IDeaS, FLYR for Hospitality, and 20+ other sponsors. As the hospitality sector in the Middle East region expands rapidly and evolves constantly, the conference will provide timely insights to hotel professionals.

This year, the team will be introducing the Certified Hotel Business Acumen (CHBA) to be held in Dubai, just before the ROC ME Commercial Strategy Conference. The dates are 26-27 November. Contact us to find out more at hello@hsmaime.org.

Registration for ROC can be done via - https://web.cvent.com/event/f38f21dd-272c-4c6b-8712-d207433f6d48/regPage:5f3b75f8-3130-4065-ac95-d48848f49bda

About HSMAI

Founded in the United States in 1927, HSMAI is an individual membership organization comprised of nearly 5,000 members from 35 countries and chapters worldwide. The Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI) is committed to growing business for hotels and their partners, and is the industry’s leading advocate for intelligent, sustainable hotel revenue growth. The association provides hotel professionals & their partners with tools, insights, and expertise to fuel sales, inspire marketing, and optimize revenue. HSMAI operates regionally around the globe via regional boards of directors and staff. The organization is present in multiple regions: the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East .