The Kingdoms largest trade fair for the beauty, hair, fragrance and wellness industry is inaugurated by His Royal Highness Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al Saud as the 4th edition opens at Riyadh International Exhibition Centre (RICEC) and runs until 13th February 2024

Mirroring industry growth, Beautyworld Saudi Arabia 2024 is four times larger than last year's exhibition with 340 regional and global exhibitors from 36 countries across 4 halls. Show sectors include Fragrance, Cosmetics & Skincare, Hair, Nails and Salon Supplies, Personal Care & Hygiene, and Supply Chain & Services.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: His Royal Highness Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al Saud opened Beautyworld Saudi Arabia, the region’s largest beauty and wellness trade fair, at the Riyadh International Exhibition Centre.

Running until 13th of February, Beautyworld Saudi Arabia offers visitors unrivalled access to five of the industry’s fastest-growing segments: Fragrance, Cosmetics & Skincare, Hair, Nails and Salon Supplies, Personal Care & Hygiene, and Supply Chain & Services

Beautyworld Saudi Arabia is spread over 4 halls for the 2024 show at RICEC having grown four times in size from previous events and is expected to welcome over 340 exhibitors from around 36 countries. This year's edition promises to capitalise on the previous demand from 2022’s Beautyworld Saudi Arabia which was the most successful and best-attended edition in the event’s history.

“As we open the 4th edition of Beautyworld Saudi Arabia, this year's event is geared up to become the biggest and boldest yet. With increased participation from international pavilions and exhibitors, and an inspirational range of new features for our expected 10,000 visitors to enjoy, the growth and diversity of offering across all sectors is testament to the size of the opportunity for the industry in the region right now, and into the future,” Bilal Al-Baramawi, CEO of exhibition organizers 1st Arabia Exhibitions and Conferences, said.

This year, Beautyworld Saudi Arabia debuts two brand new show features, designed to elevate the visitor experience and give an insight into global trends and expertise. The Next in Beauty Conference brings fresh insights and advanced business strategies to the fore. Running across all 3 show days, whilst the BeautyLIVE! stage sees 3 days of demonstrations, training, artistry and showmanship for the very first time in KSA.

“With demonstrations, conference insights and the best opportunity in the world for suppliers, brands, businesses and beauty professionals to network and explore, Beautyworld Saudi Arabia is set to cement its position as one of the most globally important industry trade shows in the biggest edition to date” said Syed Ali Akbar, Show Director at Messe Frankfurt Middle East.

Saudi Arabia is the 5th Beautyworld event globally, following annual shows in Dubai (Beautyworld Middle East) and Japan (Beautyworld Japan, Beautyworld Japan West, and Beautyworld Japan Fukuoka). Beautyworld Saudi Arabia is licensed to 1st Arabia Tradeshows & Conferences by Messe Frankfurt Exhibition GmbH.



