HRH Ambassador Reema bint Bandar Al Saud, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to the United States, will spearhead the International Women in Defense program at World Defense Show 2024. Scheduled for February, the event, which is held under the auspices of His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, aims to spotlight and amplify the role of women in the defense sector.

HRH Ambassador Reema emphasized the Kingdom's commitment to fostering women's contributions across all fields, particularly in defense and security. She highlighted the strides made under Saudi Vision 2030, which champions female empowerment and their broader inclusion in the Saudi workforce. These efforts have already paved the way for numerous success stories of women excelling in diverse roles.

Speaking about her role in the Women in Defense program, HRH the Ambassador shared that such initiatives generate global momentum, mirroring the Kingdom's dedication to women's empowerment. The Women in Defense program stands as a testament to this commitment, offering a unique platform to further these achievements.

The program will feature influential female leaders from around the world, celebrating their accomplishments, addressing challenges, and discussing their global impact in the defense sector. The pivotal role of women in global defense will be a central theme on the fourth day of the exhibition.

During the inaugural edition in 2022, HRH chaired the program, which saw participation from industry leaders like General Dynamics' CEO, Ms. Phebe Novakovic, and Rolls-Royce North America's former CEO, Ms. Marion Blakey.

-Ends-