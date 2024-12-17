Customers from the Middle East and Africa, as well as Pakistan, were recognized for HR innovation and technology adoption, winning awards

RIYADH, KSA — The transformative role of human resources (HR) leaders in enabling business AI adoption and driving sustainable workforce strategies took center stage at SAP’s HR Connect in Riyadh. With organizations increasingly integrating AI and automation into HR functions, experts agreed it is vital for HR professionals to ensure these technologies are deployed securely, responsibly, and in alignment with organizational goals.

Throughout the event, experts emphasized that HR leaders must stay ahead of AI-driven changes in the field. They discussed how AI solutions such as machine learning, natural language processing, and predictive analytics are revolutionizing HR by streamlining talent acquisition, enabling data-driven insights into employee performance, and offering personalized, responsive HR support.

"AI technologies empower HR professionals with insights to make smarter workforce decisions," said Mohammed AlRomaizan, Vice President, SAP KSA. "From AI-enabled CV screening to predictive analytics for identifying high-potential employees, SAP’s HR portfolio, including SAP SuccessFactors, enables regional organizations to improve HR responsiveness and develop data-backed strategies that align with business objectives."

SAP executives also shed light on specific measures the company has taken to ensure its AI-infused, cloud-based solutions handle data securely and comply with various data sovereignty regulations within the Kingdom. For example, when using SAP’s co-pilot Joule to assist in HR tasks, employees’ data is processed securely and temporarily, without storage in Joule or SAP large language models. In addition, no customer data is used for training LLMs unless contractually agreed – and even then, no personally identifiable information or sensitive data is used - ensuring data protection aligns with SAP and the Kingdom’s policies.

Natali Bezan Stajner, SAP SuccessFactors Director, MEA North, said, "With strict data security protocols in place, today’s AI advancements are empowering organizations with a unified view of their workforce and the tools to make impactful, data-driven decisions. SAP’s newest human capital innovations are designed to bring measurable, lasting improvements to HR processes while ensuring that employees are engaged and equipped to advance their careers in meaningful ways.”

AI Innovations Unveiled

HR Connect Riyadh also showcased SAP’s latest AI innovations, which span the entire SAP SuccessFactors HCM suite. Recognizing that skill development and workforce intelligence are critical to modern HR, SAP has introduced enhancements to its talent intelligence hub, which gives organizations a comprehensive view of employee skills. This centralized system harmonizes skills data across platforms, providing HR leaders with reliable insights to support talent management, succession planning, and employee growth.

SAP has also introduced the SAP SuccessFactors Career and Talent Development solution, which combines career path exploration with AI-guided upskilling recommendations, allowing employees to set career goals that are aligned with their aspirations and company needs. Additionally, generative AI capabilities embedded across the SAP SuccessFactors suite enable managers to craft AI-assisted reviews and support employees with onboarding processes through SAP’s generative AI copilot, Joule, which helps employees with tasks from e-signatures to form completion.

In core HR and payroll functions, SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central Payroll now includes enhanced Payroll Control Center features, streamlining payroll management and budgeting for public sector organizations. By mid-2025, employees will also be able to ask Joule for answers to complex payroll questions, providing personalized, on-demand HR support.

Recognizing Regional HR Excellence

SAP HR Connect Riyadh honored several SAP customers in its Middle East Africa – North (MEA North) region that have demonstrated excellence in HR transformation, innovation, and sustainable workforce management.

From the KSA, the 2024 award winners for SAP’s MEA North region included Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (HCM Excellence); Saudi Electricity Company (Best HCM Implementation); Ministry of Culture (HCM Operational Excellence), Water Transmission Company (WTCO) (Best HCM Transformation); Saudi Aramco Total Refining & Petrochemical Company (SATORP)

(HCM Commitment to Success), Riyadh International Catering Corporation/McDonald’s (HCM Modernization), Almosafer Company (HCM Employee Engagement), the Saudi Water Authority (HCM Automation), Saudi Ground Services (HCM Forward Thinking); and Alfanar (HCM Innovation).

SAP’s Fast Growth Markets were also recognized, with Bahrain’s Electricity and Water Authority winning the HCM Innovation Award, as well as country-specific HCM Innovation awards, which were won in the KSA by NEOM and in Egypt by Wadi Degla.

