Sharjah: Sharjah’s House of Wisdom (HoW) has launched its Summer Camps 2024, a 41-day initiative running until August 25, featuring diverse tailored activities specifically for children and youth, igniting their imagination and providing valuable skills for their development.

Comprising immersive initiatives, the HoW offers 3 summer camps, including, ‘Al Jazri Digital Innovation, hosted at their Al Jazri Fablab and includes, ‘Robo Genius’ and ‘Creative Arts’; Hayy ibn Yaqdhan - Survival Camp, which provides five immersive activities for participants along with sessions tailored for toddlers. The third summer camp is dedicated to the youth.

These camps offer children and youth a range of creative platforms to develop themselves, gain valuable insights into intellectual and scientific skill sets, nurturing their talents and capabilities during the summer break.

Inspiring platforms

Commenting on the Summer Camps, Marwa Al Aqroubi, Executive Director of the House of Wisdom, said: “We believe that our children and youth are the foundation of our future. To nurture their potential, we offer a range of activities that foster their growth and development, refining their scientific, social, and artistic skills. We aim to inspire them to excel in all they do, and empower them with the necessary skills to contribute to the advancement of our society. We call on all parents to encourage their children to participate and diverse activities that have been designed to ignite their thirst for knowledge.”

Al Jazri Digital Innovation Summer Camp

From July 29 to August 1, participants will have the opportunity to explore the fundamentals of engineering, electronics, circuitry, robotics, and AI coding, with sessions running from 10am to 12:30pm during the ‘Robo Genius’ programme.

The final week, from August 5 to 8, is themed ‘Creative Arts’. Participants will develop their artistic and creative skills using Al Jazri Fablab digital tools, including mosaic tiled pixel art, 3D soap mold design, and soap making, with sessions from 10am to 12:30pm.

Hayy ibn Yaqdhan - Survival Camp

From 10am to 1pm, until August 1, the Little Reader area at the Al Rasheed Hall will host the ‘Hayy ibn Yaqdhan - Survival Camp,’ catered for children aged 6-11. This 4 week activity will take children on an immersive adventure that ignites their minds with the spirit of exploration and self-discovery. Inspired by the novel ‘Hayy ibn Yaqdhan’ by Andalusian author and philosopher Ibn Tufayl, the camp encourages the kids to learn essential survival skills, explore nature and natural resources, and the best practices to preserve them.

Toddler Programme

The ‘Hayy ibn Yaqdhan - Survival Camp’ also includes a toddler programme featuring three sessions on art, music and sport, igniting the creativity of young ones aged 1-5 years, and is held in collaboration with ‘DreamCenter,’ a renowned Korean institute. The ‘Taekwondo Session’, to be held Saturday July 27, will teach them the basics of this popular Korean martial art, focusing on simple movements, discipline, and fun while building confidence and physical coordination.

Youth Summer Camp

The third camp is designed for youth aged 12 and above. Taking place until August 17. It features immersive workshops, including ‘Creative Knitting: Making Elegant Bags Using Recycled Material’ from August 5-8. Participants will embark into a fun-filled environmentally friendly journey, to create elegant bags utilising recycled material. They will learn that skill step by step, starting with how to turn old garments into threads, and ending with the final touches of making their own bags.

On August 17, youth will have the opportunity to learn the basics of baking in two separate workshops. In the ‘Zaatar Babka Bread,’ they will learn the steps of preparing the Zaatar Babka bread. Themed ‘Cinnamon Rolls,’ the second workshop is focused on the steps of preparing cinnamon rolls.

Between August 23-25, participants aged +16 years will enjoy an exhilarating three-day journey into the world of aromatic beans with ‘Specialty Coffee Course by Drowsy Coffee.’ Every day from 10am to 2pm, they will journey into coffee history and hands-on sensory experiences, transform into a barista mastering espresso and focus on perfecting brewing methods and techniques.

The three summer camps offer participants a unique fun-filled edutainment experience, translating the HoW’s commitment to shaping creative and knowledgeable generations with skills to enrich their lives. For more information and registration for the different programmes within Summer Camp 2024, visit: https://houseofwisdom.ae/happenings.