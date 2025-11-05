Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: From 15 to 17 December 2025, Host Arabia will take shape: an event organized by Fiera Milano in partnership with Semark, which will bring the Host Milano ecosystem — the world’s leading exhibition for professional hospitality – to Riyadh, in a format designed to connect Italian and global players with buyers and stakeholders from across the region.

Held at the heart of Vision 2030’s hospitality strategy, Host Arabia connects global brands with key decision-makers driving major developments across hotels, restaurants, and luxury culinary experiences.

Organised in synergy with the 14th edition of Saudi HORECA at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center, these two leading trade events will create a platform where innovation, business, and networking converge, creating an experience that raises the standard for the region’s hospitality sector.

A Strategic Alliance for a New Vision of Hospitality

The partnership between Host Arabia and Saudi HORECA aims to create a unique ecosystem, offering visitors a complete journey across the entire hospitality sector and a space where global excellence meets regional ambition.

Host Arabia will be part of an international platform, merging Host Milano’s international expertise with Saudi HORECA’s local authority and setting a new benchmark for the region’s hospitality landscape.

This collaboration will attract a highly qualified audience of buyers, chefs, distributors, consultants, and investors from across the GCC, ensuring a dynamic business environment where opportunities multiply, contributing to the growth of one of the world’s most dynamic markets.

A Complete Experience: Business, Learning and Creativity

Host Arabia will bring to the Kingdom the same innovative approach, global vision and trend-setting expertise that make Milan a benchmark for the sector. The exhibition will offer a clear and immersive journey, organised into thematic sectors primarily dedicated to professional machinery and equipment, covering Foodservice, Bar & Coffee, Bakery & Pizza, Gelato & Pastry, Vending, including Furniture and Tableware, too. Each area will function as an experiential hub, showcasing cutting-edge technologies, sustainable materials and digital solutions shaping the future of hospitality.

Saudi HORECA, organised by Semark, will focus on finished products, featuring tastings, live competitions, demonstrations and immersive experiences that celebrate culinary culture and excellence, including the Salon du Chocolat — the event dedicated to chocolate and fine pastry.

Host Arabia and Saudi HORECA are more than a trade event, but a platform of progress for the global hospitality community that will allow operators to follow the entire journey — from concept and production to supply and final presentation – enjoying an offer that combines business opportunities, networking and hands-on demonstrations.

Host Arabia will take place from 15 to 17 December 2025 at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center, in conjunction with Saudi HORECA Riyadh.

About Host Arabia

Host Arabia is the international spin-off of Host Milano, the world’s leading exhibition for professional hospitality organized by Fiera Milano. Building on Host Milano’s long-standing reputation for excellence and innovation, Host Arabia brings the same expertise and global network to Saudi Arabia, creating a new gateway to the region’s fast-growing hospitality market.

Host Arabia is strategically positioned to leverage Saudi Arabia’s ambitious Vision 2030 plans, which are set to transform the nation into a global leader in tourism, hospitality, and infrastructure. With massive investments in the tourism and hospitality industries, the Kingdom offers exciting prospects for businesses looking to expand into the Gulf region and beyond.This unique event not only provides an exceptional platform for global exhibitors to showcase their products, services, and innovations but also presents exclusively curated networking opportunities with industry leaders, investors, and influential buyers from across the Middle East and beyond.

