Dubai, UAE – HODL 2025 concluded its highly anticipated Dubai edition today at Madinat Jumeirah, bringing together a powerful mix of blockchain pioneers, Web3 innovators, DeFi leaders, regulators, and institutional investors from across the globe. The summit, held in alignment with the Dubai FinTech Summit as part of the broader effort to shape the future of finance in the region, reinforced HODL’s position as a leading platform for collaboration and innovation in the decentralized economy.

This edition marked a major milestone in the HODL journey—its 30th global edition and the first to take place following the brand’s transition from the World Blockchain Summit to HODL, now focused on deeper engagement, broader ecosystem alignment, and global market relevance.

Exploring the Future of Decentralized Finance and Web3 in the MENA Region

Over two days, the summit featured 50+ sessions that explored next-generation themes like:

Blockchain Market Trends 2025

Innovative Governance for Virtual Assets

AI x Blockchain: Converging Technologies

DeFi Evolution and Banking Disruption

Tokenization of Real-World Assets

NFTs and the Metaverse Frontier

Attendees included key decision-makers from governments, blockchain networks, crypto exchanges, venture funds, and DAOs, along with founders, CTOs, developers, and asset managers.

“HODL 2025 in Dubai brought together a powerful mix of visionaries shaping the future of digital finance. As we head to Riyadh, we aim to build on this momentum and further accelerate Web3 and blockchain innovation across the region.”

- Mohammed Saleem, Founder & Chairman of Trescon, the organisers of HODL.

During the Crypto Rulebook: Global Best Practices & Regulatory Measures panel discussion, Dyma Budorin expressed that “We want to have the best ecosystem for entrepreneurs to run their business.”

In the same session, Samir Safar-Aly emphasized that “Regulations need to catch up and work together.”

During the Insuring the Future of Crypto: Bridging Risk & Innovation in the Digital Asset Economy session, Joseph Ziolkowski stated that “Insurance has been a bedrock component of sustainability; it is a $6 trillion market.”

HODL 2025 also hosted high-level networking sessions and investor roundtables, providing a fertile ground for deal-making and strategic partnerships. The event was supported by an impressive roster of sponsors and featured in leading media publications HODL 2025 is proudly supported by leading media outlets, including CNN Business Arabic as the Official Media Partner, Khaleej Times as the Exclusive Media Partner, Entrepreneur Middle East as the Ecosystem Partner, Arabian Business as the Business Media Partner, and ZEX PR Wire as the Digital PR Partner — collectively amplifying its global reach..

HODL 2025 is powered by a strong lineup of sponsors, with Liquid Loans.io as the Platinum Sponsor, Coinvoyage as the After Party Sponsor, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Gofaizen & Sherle as Gold Sponsors, Facephi as the Silver Sponsor, and Skygate Network, FMCPay, Pays Solutions, and PEP as Bronze Sponsors.

These valued partners have played a pivotal role in shaping the event's success, helping transform HODL 2025 into a landmark gathering for the global Web3 community.



Announcing HODL Riyadh – December 2025

Building on the momentum of its Dubai edition and the recent announcement of its inclusion in the forthcoming Dubai Future Finance Week, HODL now sets its sights on Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for its 31st global edition, taking place in December 2025.

As Saudi Arabia rapidly emerges as a global tech and finance hub, driven by bold initiatives under Vision 2030, the country is making significant strides in the digital asset and blockchain space. With regulatory clarity evolving and institutional interest accelerating, Riyadh presents a strategic next stop for the HODL platform.

HODL Riyadh will serve as the most important gathering of Web3 leaders, investors, policy-makers, and innovators in the Kingdom - connecting the region’s ambitions with global blockchain ecosystems. This upcoming edition is expected to focus on:

Regulatory frameworks supporting virtual assets and tokenization

Institutional DeFi and digital asset adoption

Public-private collaboration on blockchain infrastructure

Web3 innovation in financial services, real estate, and logistics

With a rapidly growing crypto user base, sovereign investment interest in digital innovation, and a rising number of blockchain startups, Saudi Arabia is poised to become a key player in the future of decentralized finance. HODL Riyadh will provide a platform to accelerate this trajectory.



About HODL



HODL, born from the legacy of the iconic World Blockchain Summit (WBS) and organised by Trescon, is the world’s longest running blockchain event series with 29 global editions across cities like Dubai, Singapore, and Bangkok. Since 2017, HODL has served as a platform for blockchain deal-making, innovation, and connecting disruptive projects with investors, enterprises, and governments.