Cairo – Hitachi Energy, a pioneering technology leader, held its High Voltage Energy Day event in Morocco's vibrant city of Casablanca in June 2023, joined by customers and partners.

Bringing together participants from diverse market industries and business segments from Morocco's public and private sectors, the event provided a productive space for dialogue and collaboration. The exchange of ideas and insights among professionals, united by a common goal of a carbon-neutral future for Morocco, emphasized today's energy challenges.

Mohamed Hosseiny, Country Managing Director, Egypt and North Africa, Hitachi Energy, stated, "The energy transition is sweeping through the region with an incredible momentum, and we stand ready with cutting-edge technology and innovation to not just keep pace, but to lead the way. Our commitment to advancing a sustainable future for all is at the heart of Hitachi Energy's purpose. The high level of engagement during the event motivates us to continue nurturing strong relationships with our customers and partners, enabling us to tackle the region's challenges while balancing the social, environmental, and economic value.”

The event began with an overview of Hitachi Energy's capabilities in supporting North Africa, followed by in-depth sessions on innovative high-voltage solutions such as Gas-Insulated Switchgear (GIS), Air-Insulated Switchgear (AIS), Circuit-Breakers, Control switching devices, Hybrid Switchgear, Integrated Modular Products, and Power Quality solutions.

"Our wide range of high-voltage products and solutions were showcased during the High Voltage Energy Day, and were met with great enthusiasm by customers and partners. This further reinforces our intent to collaborate further in accelerating the energy transition," said Mauro Damonte, Head of Hub Business Unit Middle East and Africa of the High Voltage Products business.

High Voltage Energy Days allow Hitachi Energy to demonstrate its commitment to supporting customers in addressing the needs of individual nations, industries, and societies. By staying close to its customers, Hitachi Energy can deliver the technologies and solutions that will help accelerate a carbon-neutral future, improving the quality of living for today's generations and those to come.

