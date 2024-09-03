The fourth edition is set to be bigger than ever before with an exciting line up of talks, panels, workshops, masterclasses and evening performances on the Billboard Arabia stage.

Hia Hub has partnered with Fashion Futures for the second year running to offer a dedicated daily programme that appeals to industry leaders and academics.

Hia Hub has partnered with Chalhoub Group to launch “The Skincare Edition: UNFILTERED” for the first time ever in Saudi Arabia and the region.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Hia Hub, the region’s leading fashion, beauty and lifestyle conference, is returning for its fourth edition from 30 October – 3 November 2024, in Riyadh’s JAX District. Hia Hub 4.0 will introduce an extended programme delivered over five days and designed to inspire the next generation of fashion and beauty consumers and entrepreneurs.

The programme will include an extensive lineup of global industry experts and pioneers, thought leaders, trendsetters and influencers, artists, and leading brands to uncover the latest trends in fashion, beauty, art, design, and luxury. Hia Hub will feature curated series of daily engaging talks, panels, workshops, seminars and masterclasses as well as a multitude of interactive exhibitions, art and brand installations and nightly live performances on the Billboard Arabia Stage.

Mai Badr, Editor-in-Chief of Hia Magazine, said: “Since its launch, Hia Hub has inspired, educated, and delighted audiences with its specially curated programme, featuring a unique blend of thought-provoking discussions and fun, immersive events, and experiences. Hia Hub is a platform that connects people and fosters conversations and creativity. This year, our expanded programme will deliver a diverse lineup of speakers, immersive experiences, and memorable performances to showcase the vibrant and evolving fashion, beauty, and lifestyle landscape in the region.”

For the second year running, Hia Hub has partnered with Fashion Futures, the Saudi Fashion Commission’s annual event, to deliver dedicated content that appeals to academics and industry experts. This collaboration is designed to foster creativity and innovation, offering valuable insights, hands-on experience and networking opportunities with industry leaders and pioneers shaping the future of fashion, beauty, and lifestyle.

Burak Çakmak, CEO of the Fashion Commission, highlighted the growth that Fashion Futures has witnessed in stating: “Fashion Futures has always been at the forefront of the industry. Our programmes and exhibitions are designed to educate, facilitate conversations, spark new ideas and foster opportunities for future leaders in Saudi Arabia’s rapidly growing fashion scene, leveraging global learnings with regional insights and setting trends, driving personal growth, and enabling professional connections. Our partnership for the second year with Hia Hub provides us with the platform and the opportunity to network with industry experts and academics whilst reaching a wider consumer audience interested in the fashion trends and insights shaping the world.”

Malek Tambourgi, Managing Director of SRMG X, a full-service event management company under SRMG, and the creators and organizers of Hia Hub, said: “Each edition of Hia Hub goes from strength to strength. At SRMG X, our mission is to create unique live experiences like Hia Hub that connect audiences with partners, brands and sponsors through new and innovative formats. This year, our partnerships with major companies and leading fashion institutions have expanded and we are pleased to welcome many of our returning sponsors as well as attracting more of the world’s most recognisable brands. Hia Hub delivers exceptional opportunities for brands and partners, and we are excited to deliver another impactful event this year.”

New to Hia Hub’s roster of market-leading partners is MENA’s leading luxury retailer, Chalhoub Group, which will introduce “The Skincare Edition: UNFILTERED” in collaboration with internationally renowned skincare brands from Estée Lauder Companies, Faces, L’Oréal Groupe, Waldencast, Benefit Cosmetics, Groupe L’Occitane, Dior, Guerlain, Shiseido, and others. Key leaders and spokespersons will join in person to engage in insightful talks and experiences.

Patrick Chalhoub, Group President at Chalhoub Group, said: “Skincare has increased its share within the overall prestige beauty market, gaining ground over fragrance. The category grew by 17% compared to last year, with continuous innovation across all subcategories, boosting skincare penetration in the region*. In light of this growth, we are excited to bring “The Skincare Edition: UNFILTERED” to the region, designed for consumers, professionals and skincare enthusiasts. We are proud to partner with Hia Hub to launch the inaugural edition of this summit in Riyadh. As the region’s leading fashion, beauty, and lifestyle conference, it provides an excellent platform to connect with and reach our regional consumers. Together with our partnering brands, we aim to offer everyone immersive experiences, insightful discussions, and opportunities to engage with industry experts, discover cutting-edge products and techniques, and gain invaluable knowledge in the skincare category.”

In 2023, Hia Hub attracted over 7,500 visitors and featured over 50 speakers, 35 brand partners, 10 exhibits and activations, 45 retail partners, including appearances from the biggest Arab and international stars. It has featured Lebanese artist Elissa; actresses Nadine Nassib Njeim, Sherine Reda and Stephanie Atala; fashion icon and supermodel Kate Moss; celebrity makeup artist Hindash; entrepreneur and founder of WMM Yara Al Namlah; and founder of Peacefull Salama Mohamed. Past editions have also included image architect Law Roach, celebrity makeup artist Mary Phillips, fashion designer Zac Posen, and entrepreneur and digital influencer Karen Wazen. Previous sponsors, including Richard Mille, Bulgari, Dior Beauty and Mercedes, curated impactful experiences for guests and the Billboard Arabia Stage hosted nightly performances that showcased the diverse sounds of the regional music industry.

Guests can register at hiahub.com to buy tickets and receive more information about this year’s programme as it is announced.

* Data from Chalhoub Group intelligence report

About Hia:

For 30 years, Hia magazine has maintained its leading position among the monthly Arabic publications dedicated for modern and sophisticated women. It represents a unique source of luxury lifestyle content for its readers, both through its printed edition and its online portal, its websites and social media.

About SRMG:

SRMG has been transforming the MENA industry since 1972 and is the region’s largest integrated media group with over 30 leading titles. Across TV, digital, print and film, SRMG delivers top tier content in seven languages across four continents. With an ever-evolving consumer landscape, SRMG has launched seven business verticals. SRMG has enhanced its portfolio by developing significant partnerships with major international media brands such as Bloomberg Media, Warner Bros. Discovery, The Independent, Billboard, Penske Media Corporation and Shueisha. Through its network, SRMG brings the very best global content, high-quality production expertise, and premium entertainment to local audiences.

For more information about SRMG, please visit: www.srmg.com.

About Fashion Futures:

Fashion Futures was first established in 2019 as a fashion conference and workshop platform in Riyadh. In 2021, the fashion Futures was conducted in-person and virtually to make accessible to anyone in the world and positioned to explore the future of a more sustainable and connected fashion industry, serving as a source of valuable information insights about fashion.

Fashion Futures included workshops, plenary sessions, and networking events. The event aims at providing a roadmap for the future of Saudi and global fashion industry through the exchange of ideas on core themes: sustainability, diversity and culture, innovation, technology, and entrepreneurship in the fashion sector. Hence, Fashion Futures will create an environment for subject-matter-expert knowledge sharing, innovation, and ideation.

Fashion Futures evolved to include a digital platform serving as a portal to valuable insights about the fashion industry. The platform strategic goal is providing key insights and analytics to investors, brands, retailers, and manufacturers, supporting them with data-driven decisions to capitalise on market opportunities. Consequently, shaping the future of the regional fashion industry through a data-driven approach, while driving actionable insights.

To explore further insights you can visit the official website of Fashion Futures: https://www.fashionfutures.com/saudi-fashion-insights or head to the official Instagram page @ksa_fashionfutures