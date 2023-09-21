Riyadh – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: The highly anticipated Hia Hub is back for its third edition from 3-7 November 2023, in Riyadh’s JAX District. Hia Hub is set to bring together some of the world’s most celebrated industry pioneers, artists, experts, and brands, all converging to showcase the latest trends in fashion, beauty, art, design, and luxury. As the region’s largest fashion and lifestyle conference, Hia Hub aims to inspire the upcoming generation of fashion and beauty entrepreneurs through engaging discussions, masterclasses, workshops, interactive exhibitions, and live performances.

Building on the notable success of Hia’s inaugural event in 2021, Hia Hub’s second edition came in 2022 as a flagship conference in the region. It featured a lineup of 13 talks and panels along with three masterclasses led by renowned leaders in fashion and beauty such as Image Architect Law Roach, Celebrity Makeup Artist Mary Phillips, Supermodel and Actress Amber Valetta, Fashion Designer Zac Posen, and Entrepreneur and Digital Influencer Karen Wazen. In addition, the event boasted nine workshops, four exhibits, and forged 34 partnerships with major international brands like Piaget, Richard Mille, Michael Kors, Threads, Shiseido, Swarovski, and Tanagra.

Bigger and bolder, the third edition of Hia Hub will pay tribute to the contributions the Arab community has made to the world of fashion, art, and design. Alongside the planned interactive exhibitions, retail opportunities and entertainment, including live musical performances, Hia Hub is joining forces with the Saudi Fashion Commission’s annual event, Fashion Futures, to expand the conferences programming and deepen collaboration.

Established in 2019, Fashion Futures is a leading platform for learning, facilitating discussions and fostering global exchange within Saudi Arabia’s fast-growing fashion ecosystem. In 2022, the event gathered fashion enthusiasts to engage in insightful conversations on entrepreneurship, innovation, sustainability, diversity and culture. This year, Fashion Futures programme will focus on three main themes, including owning your story, revolutionizing the industry, and fusing purpose with creativity. It will also host additional retail activations by local Saudi brands and feature pop-up events around Riyadh. More details to come in the upcoming months.

Mike Fairburn, Managing Director of SRMGx, the creators and organizers of Hia Hub and the experiential arm of SRMG, said: “Hia Hub is back for its third edition. It’s bigger and bolder this year, bringing together some of the regional and global fashion industry’s most accomplished business leaders, designers, celebrities, and icons, alongside leading fashion houses and brands. It is a truly unique 5-day event – a dynamic programme of seminars, talks, workshops, masterclasses, and live performances – that blends the latest trends and perspectives in fashion, art, design, music and contemporary culture. At SRMGx, our mission is to foster deeper connections with audiences and cultures by creating impactful and cutting-edge live experiences. We connect brands with new audiences through the creation of unique live and experiential formats, such as Hia Hub - an original conference designed and programmed around our iconic brand, Hia Magazine.”

Burak Çakmak, CEO of the Fashion Commission, said: “With the return of Fashion Futures, we are taking another step towards driving the development of Saudi’s fast-emerging fashion industry, unlocking opportunities and supporting our most promising creative talents. We look forward to welcoming some of the best and brightest minds to join us at Hia Hub this November.”

Guests can register at hiahub.com to apply for early bird tickets and be the first to learn about workshops, masterclasses, and panels.

This year, Hia Hub will introduce a range of tailored ticketing options, including an all-access VIP ticket, which will provide guests with exclusive backstage access and priority admission to all masterclasses, as well as general admission tickets and individual day passes.

About SRMG:

SRMG is the largest integrated media group from the MENA region. With a +50-year legacy responsible for many regional firsts, SRMG has built a portfolio of over 30 outlets – including Asharq Al-Awsat, Asharq Network which includes Asharq News and Asharq Business with Bloomberg, Arab News, Independent Arabia, Sayidaty, Hia and more.

Through its diversified platforms, SRMG brings quality news and information to an audience of millions across 4 continents in 7 languages. SRMG provides access to the biggest stories and issues, including exclusive news and in-depth analysis in an innovative way to help convey all regional and global events.

A champion of regional creativity, ideas, and innovation, SRMG has now expanded beyond media - diversifying its business to include book publishing, events and experiences, research and advisory, content production, venture capital and more. Leveraging its experience and knowledge of the region - and supported by global talent and partners - SRMG aims to unlock the possibilities of the future.

For more information, please visit: https://www.srmg.com.

About Hia:

For 30 years, Hia magazine has maintained its leading position among the monthly Arabic publications dedicated for modern and sophisticated women. It represents a unique source of luxuries lifestyle for its readers, both through its printed edition and its online portal, its websites and social media.

About the Fashion Commission:

Founded in 2020, the Fashion Commission is leading the development of the Kingdom’s fashion sector. By driving investment and building robust regulatory frameworks, the commission is supporting the next generation of Saudi fashion talent as they aspire to reach their full potential. The Commission is enabling the sector while preserving the Kingdom’s rich heritage in fashion and empowering Saudi fashion designers.

Together with the Ministry of Culture, the commission is working to unlock a thriving cultural sector to preserve and elevate the traditions that make the Kingdom unique.

To learn more about the Fashion Commission, please visit:

Twitter: @FashionMOC | Instagram: @fashionmoc | website: https://fashion.moc.gov.sa/en

About the Ministry of Culture:

Overseeing 11 sector-specific commissions, the Ministry is leading a cultural transformation to develop a rich ecosystem that nurtures creativity, unlocks the economic potential of the sector and unleashes new and inspiring forms of expression.

Saudi Arabia will create over 100,000 jobs in the cultural sector by 2030 uplifting the proportion culture contributes to the Kingdom’s economy to 3%.

Find the Ministry of Culture on social media: Twitter @MOCSaudi (Arabic); @MOCSaudi_En (English) | Instagram @mocsaudi