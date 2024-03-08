On International Women’s Day

Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), emphasised that DEWA continues its efforts to achieve the vision of the wise leadership to ensure the active participation of women in climate action and the energy transition. This consolidates the UAE’s leading global position in women empowerment and supporting them to be integral partners in anticipating and shaping a sustainable future.

In conjunction with the International Women’s Day 2024, Al Tayer met with members of DEWA Women’s Committee. During the meeting, Al Tayer highlighted the UAE’s exceptional achievements in including everyone, especially women and youths, in realising the comprehensive sustainable development and increasing the share of clean and renewable energy. This consolidated the UAE’s exceptional global model in including all segments of society to develop this vital sector.

“We follow the approach and leading model established by our Founding Father the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace; and supported by the wise directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, and President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood (Mother of the Nation). This approach aims to elevate women’s unlimited capabilities and expand their contributions to drive the development and prosperity of the UAE and achieve more accomplishments and gains. The national strategies to adopt digital transformation and integrate the smart and innovative solutions based on the latest disruptive technologies play an integral role in empowering women to turn the challenges they may face in work, especially field work, into promising opportunities and promote their participation in combating climate change and building a sustainable future. In the UAE, we see the significant achievements and milestones of the national path of woman empowerment. These include women’s impactful participation in the United Nations Climate Convention on Climate Change (COP28), hosted by the UAE at Expo City Dubai where women had a notable presence, supporting climate ambitions to combat climate change, and designing and implementing climate plans and policies appropriate for all,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“As the Year of Sustainability in the UAE was extended, we look forward to strengthening women’s contributions to accelerate reaching net zero and realising the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of the energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050. DEWA is one of the largest government organisations to employ women in technical positions within the energy sector in Dubai. This has made it a model for public and private entities in the UAE and abroad. There are 1,939 female employees in DEWA. This includes 1,914 female employees in administrative and middle-management positions, and many female employees in leadership positions,” added Al Tayer.

Al Tayer praised the Women’s Committee’s for supporting DEWA’s efforts to provide female employees with an encouraging environment that achieves a balance between their professional and social lives. The committee ensures their ongoing success and vital role in maintaining DEWA’s position as one of the best utilities in the world.

“Thanks to the close and ongoing support of the top management at DEWA, the committee sees a notable yearly increase in female employees’ satisfaction towards the committee’s performance, which reached 96% in 2023. Over the past 3 years, DEWA provided thousands of training opportunities to its female staff. During 2023, DEWA Women’s Committee organised more than 50 social and technical activities and workshops with the participation of over 1,000 female employees. The committee received 4 benchmarking visits to learn about its best practices. DEWA’s female employees also participated in many volunteering activities with 13,206.5 volunteering hours in 2023 in 28 humanitarian and community initiatives,” said Fatima Al Jokar, Chairperson of DEWA Women’s Committee.

In conjunction with the International Women’s Day, DEWA Women’s Committee organised a virtual competition for female employees for the fourth consecutive year. The competition entailed filming video clips highlighting DEWA’s support and empowerment of women, under the tag “Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress,” which is the theme of International Women’s Day 2024, to recognise the pioneering and inspiring women.