Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence in the United Arab Emirates, officially opened the 30th edition of the Jewellery & Watch Show (JWS) at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), welcoming guests, exhibitors, and visitors to the annual five-day event.

His Excellency also toured the exhibition, meeting with major exhibitors and visiting the various pavilions, and also spent some time exploring the latest designs in the watch and jewellery manufacturing industry. This year’s installment of JWS has attracted over 200 leading brands from more than 20 countries – including Poland, Lebanon, Hong Kong, and Italy – and is expected to see approximately 7,000 jewellery enthusiasts pass through its doors by 5 November.

The annual exhibition provides a platform through which local, regional, and international brands in the jewellery sector can come together to showcase their latest designs, exchange new ideas, and explore ongoing market trends around the world. By bringing the best of global jewellery design to consumers in the UAE, JWS continues to pioneer new approaches to craftsmanship, with unique initiatives – like the annual Ebda’a Awards – that empower young and emerging talent from the region.

With yellow metals, gold works, rare diamonds, and precious stones on display, JWS serves as the launch pad for exclusive collections, fusing Emirati heritage with contemporary design to create inspired jewellery and watch pieces. The 30th edition announced a series of exclusive, weekend-long discounts from reduced prices to virtual try-on experiences for jewelry enthusiasts to enjoy.

The sponsors of JWS have conveyed their perspectives regarding the significance of this event. They highlight its proactive role in strengthening their connections with stakeholders and clients.

Mr. Hitesh Zanzmeria, the Managing Director of Amaar Jewels: “We, at Amaar Jewels, are dedicated to fulfilling a range of core aspirations and objectives. Our foremost commitment is to promote sustainable luxury by utilizing lab-grown diamonds sourced from ethical suppliers, with the goal of supporting an eco-friendly jewellery industry. Additionally, we seek to raise consumer awareness and promote informed decision-making by showcasing the artistic craftsmanship and innovation associated with lab-grown diamonds, establishing them as a premier choice in the realm of luxury jewellery”.

“Participation in the Abu Dhabi Jewellery and Watch Show offers a unique opportunity to build enduring relationships with our existing clientele, form new partnerships, and engage with the wider jewellery community. Our mission is to foster lasting connections with jewellery enthusiasts, designers, and industry professionals”.

We are excited to introduce our exclusive 'Eco-Elegance' collection at the exhibition, which beautifully combines classic and contemporary designs with the finest lab-grown diamonds. From exquisite engagement rings to timeless necklaces and elegant earrings, this collection serves as a testament to our unwavering commitment to sustainable luxury.

The industry is experiencing a significant shift towards sustainability, with an increasing emphasis on responsibly sourced materials adhering to ethical and legal practices. We anticipate lab-grown diamonds to play a pivotal role in this transformation, offering a sustainable alternative to mined diamonds. Consumers are on the lookout for unique jewelry pieces, which further solidifies the trend of customized designs, enabling individuals to express their style and emotions through one-of-a-kind creations. Technology, including 3D printing and virtual experiences, contributes to enhancing the jewellery shopping experience”.

Mr Nishith Shah, CEO, La Marquise Jewellery "La Marquise's sponsorship of this event is driven by our commitment to support the growth of the brand, particularly in Abu Dhabi, a significant component of our expansion strategy. We highly value events like JWS as they enable us to connect with our clients in a more intimate and comfortable setting, thus enhancing client relationships and increasing our visibility. Our sponsorship is in alignment with our core values of supporting and giving back to the jewellery industry.

At the exhibition, we are thrilled to unveil our latest collection, Carine. This collection showcases a stunning design with a Princess cut diamond at its center, inspired by the constellations of the Galaxy. We extend an invitation to all our clients to visit our booth and explore this collection and witness the exquisite craftsmanship infused into these pieces.

The jewellery and watch industry proved its resilience during the pandemic, outperforming many other sectors. Homegrown jewelers' personalised touch with clients contributed to this success, even amidst an economic downturn. The industry's fragmentation allows global reach based on shared tastes and thought processes. Success hinges on staying current with trends and prioritizing customer needs, transcending location or scale.

Mrs. Nada Qasim Felaifel, Managing Director, PLATA "Plata is renowned for its exquisite custom-made traditional gold and silver-plated handicrafts, tableware, a variety of artisanal pieces, and elegant interior accessories. We take great pride in producing a range of larger items in collaboration with well-known European manufacturers, emphasizing product quality and overall elegance.

By participating in this exhibition, we aim to establish international relationships and enhance our brand's visibility. Our products are a fusion of European-built quality with custom-made Arabian design, making them truly unique.

We are excited to introduce our new collection and exclusive tea set designs at the exhibition, which are inspired by vintage coins.

The demand for jewelry in the Middle East and Asia, deeply rooted in culture and tradition, continues to be strong. Additionally, the luxury watch trend has seen significant growth, especially for limited edition pieces, following the impact of the pandemic."

The 2023 edition of JWS Abu Dhabi opens today and runs through 5 November. Visitors can register for free on the website or at the main gate of ADNEC to enjoy the exhibition’s full offerings”.

