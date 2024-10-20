The summit recognized the most sustainable projects in the Middle East.

Abu Dhabi: HE Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, the UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Trade, has recognized sustainability leaders making significant strides in environmental stewardship and social responsibility in the region. This acknowledgment followed the conclusion of Forbes Middle East’s second annual Sustainability Leaders Summit, held on October 17-18, at the Marina Hall, ADNEC Center, Abu Dhabi, under the theme ‘Shaping a Sustainable Tomorrow.’

The closing day was attended by HE Eng. Abdulla Mohammed Al Marzouqi, Director General of the Integrated Transport Centre, and HE Lucie Berger, Ambassador of the European Union to the UAE, along with experts, business leaders, and policymakers in Abu Dhabi, to discuss pressing environmental challenges and reach innovative solutions.

The summit featured a series of insightful panels and sessions focused on sustainable practices and innovation across various crucial topics, including harnessing intelligent technologies for green innovations, advancing agricultural farming practices for food system resilience, and the critical transition to renewable energy solutions. Discussions also covered areas such as the effects of ethical sourcing, principles of the circular economy, and improving functionality in sustainability.

“This vital event has once again shown the power of knowledge-sharing, collaboration, and creativity when it comes to advancing sustainable solutions and laying out the building blocks for a greener future,” said Khuloud Al Omian, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Middle East. “We are so proud of this platform and its impact on the region and the world. The conversations we’ve had here serve as an inspiration to others to never stop exploring how we can all work together to preserve our planet.”

His Excellency Abdulla Mohammed Al Marzouqi, Director General of the Integrated Transport Centre, stated in his opening address: “Abu Dhabi is committed to building a smart, sustainable, and safe mobility ecosystem that enhances the quality of life for all. It is essential to address environmental impacts in every step of the emirate’s transformation, with sustainable development at the core of its urban planning and infrastructure projects. Our forward-thinking vision aims to create a balance between technological advancements and sustainable practices to ensure a green and prosperous future for Abu Dhabi.”

Among the speakers for the summit were Tariq Chauhan, Group CEO of the EFS Facilities Services Group; Ahmed Al Obaidli, Chief Operating Officer at ADNEC E&C; Kenneth D'Costa, Managing Director of the Barakat Group of Companies; Edward Hamod, Founder & CEO of Switch Foods; Khuloud Al Nuwais, Chief Sustainability Officer at the Emirates Foundation and Secretary General of the ne’ma National Steering Committee; and Khalid Bin Hadi, Board Member of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Managing Director at Siemens Energy UAE.

The event also embraced creativity, featuring a sand art performance by Shayma Al Mughairy, and a vibrant cultural center alongside an art exhibition, highlighting a range of activities and artworks created from sustainable materials. Interactive workshops, such as candle making and natural clay painting, offered hands-on experiences, while sessions like ‘Empowering Youth for a Greener Future’ highlighted the vital role of the next generation in driving sustainable change. The combination of artistic expression and informative programming created an enriching experience, fostering a community dedicated to sustainable practices.

The summit culminated in a vibrant sustainable fashion show, showcasing eco-friendly designs. The dazzling performance featured breathtaking designs that highlighted eco-friendly fashion from Rami Kadi, Nemer Saade, Temraza, Sara Onsi, Reborn, French Dandy, and Dunsei. The evening also celebrated the winners of a sustainability competition, recognizing outstanding projects that have demonstrated measurable environmental impact, financial commitment, and innovation. The awards showcased the remarkable efforts of Middle Eastern companies and global projects, underscoring a collective dedication to fostering a sustainable future.

