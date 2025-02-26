Fishing is a key pillar of the UAE’s marine heritage and a driver of sustainable food security: HE Dr. Amna Al Dahak

UAE: Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, today underscored that fishing is a key pillar of the UAE's marine heritage and history, as well as a significant economic activity supporting sustainable food security.

This took place during Her Excellency's meeting with Emirati fishermen at Souq Al Jubail in Kalba, in the presence of His Excellency Ali Ahmed Ali Abughazayain, Chairman of the Sharjah Fish Resources Authority; Mr. Suleiman Rashid Al-Khadim Al-Antali, Chairman of the UAE Federation of Fishermen’s Cooperatives, Chairman of Dibba Al Fujairah Fishermen’s Association, and a number of heads of fishermen's associations. The insightful discussions focused on enhancing the fishing sector and developing fisheries within the UAE, in line with the comprehensive framework and goals of the National Food Security Strategy 2051.

The meeting was also attended by His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Salman Al Hammadi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Food Diversity Sector, His Excellency Marwan Abdullah Al Zaabi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Regional Sector, and Hiba Al Shehhi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Biodiversity and Marine Life Sector, as well as other leaders from the Ministry.

Her Excellency stated: “Our leadership is dedicated to supporting fishermen and ensuring the long-term health of the fishing industry. Achieving this goal, however, necessitates a delicate balance between sustaining the economic viability of fishing, preserving biodiversity, and safeguarding endangered marine species from depletion. The protection of these resources is a shared responsibility, requiring coordinated efforts to ensure the responsible and sustainable utilisation of our natural assets.”

Her Excellency added: “As part of our ongoing efforts to preserve biodiversity and protect endangered marine species, we are committed to enhancing the sustainability of the fishing industry, including its supply chains. We are collaborating with the fishing community to develop a pioneering model for preserving the marine ecological balance and ensuring the continued availability of natural fish stocks for future generations.”

Her Excellency Dr. Amna Al Dahak commended the important role of fishermen’s associations in supporting the development of the sector and their significant contribution to implementing laws and regulations that safeguard marine species, preserve the marine ecosystem and biodiversity, and ensure its long-term sustainability.

Her Excellency listened to the concerns, requirements, and challenges faced by fishermen. The discussion also highlighted the Ministry’s vision and efforts to support fishermen and strengthen their role in developing fisheries, a crucial pillar of the UAE’s food security strategy.

Following the meeting, attendees toured Souq Al Jubail in Kalba, one of the UAE’s prominent fishing centres.

The meeting was attended by representatives of fishermen’s cooperative associations from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Hamriyah, Khor Fakkan, Dibba Al-Hisn, Kalba, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, the Northern Regions, Fujairah, Dibba Al Fujairah, and Al Badia.