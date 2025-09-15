Dubai, UAE: H.E. Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, met with Fares Jadue, Mayor of Recoleta, Chile, during his participation in the International District Energy Conference for Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC 2025), held in Santiago on September 9-10, 2025.

During the meeting, the dignitaries reviewed key developments in the global district cooling sector and highlighted the growing importance of adopting this innovative technology amid international efforts to advance sustainable development, promote efficient cooling, and cut carbon emissions. H.E. Ahmad Bin Shafar reaffirmed Empower’s commitment to sharing the expertise of the UAE and Empower, as the pioneer in the district cooling sector, and to leveraging its experience to accelerate the sector’s growth and increase the pace of its wider adoption.

The Mayor of Recoleta outlined plans to develop a district cooling system, with Bin Shafar welcoming the initiative and noting its significance in advancing sustainability and energy efficiency. Bin Shafar further affirmed Empower’s readiness to extend support to the municipality, offering expertise and guidance to ensure the successful implementation of the project and achieve the city’s sustainable development.

The two sides also explored opportunities to strengthen cooperation and foster constructive dialogue and joint action. They emphasised the importance of exchanging expertise and knowledge in district cooling and sustainable energy solutions to achieve mutual benefit and contribute to building a greener future in line with global sustainability goals.

In a symbolic gesture, Bin Shafar presented the Mayor of Recoleta with a copy of My Story, a book written by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, highlighting the inspiring moments from His Highness’ life. The book also reflects the UAE’s distinctive approach to innovation, leadership, and future building.

“I was pleased to meet Fares Jadue, the Mayor of Recoleta, on the sidelines of the International District Energy Conference for Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC 2025). At Empower, we remain committed to sharing expertise, exchanging knowledge, and building effective partnerships that strengthen international cooperation in the district cooling sector. This vital industry plays a significant role in addressing global energy challenges and creating new opportunities for collaboration that deliver lasting benefits to communities worldwide,” said H.E. Ahmad Bin Shafar.

Bin Shafar stressed that Empower’s global leadership reflects Dubai’s achievements under the vision and guidance of its wise leadership, which has positioned the emirate at the forefront of international efforts in energy transformation and sustainability. He noted that the company’s success is closely tied to Dubai’s pioneering role in developing innovative solutions, advancing sustainable infrastructure, and setting new benchmarks for the sector worldwide.

“We remain committed to supporting the vision of our wise leadership, achieving new milestones, and contributing to the global advancement of the district cooling sector. These efforts reflect our continued focus on promoting sustainability, fostering innovation, and supporting international aspirations for a greener future for all,” he added.

Empower participated as an official sponsor of the second edition of the International District Energy Conference for Latin America and the Caribbean in Chile. The event was organised by the Ministry of Energy and the Sustainable Energy Agency of Chile, funded by the Global Environmental Facility (GEF), and supported by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the Cool Coalition, the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), and the International District Energy Association (IDEA). H.E. Ahmad Bin Shafar took part in two key sessions on the opening day, where he shared insights into the district cooling sector and underscored the importance of advancing its development globally, in the presence of leading international figures, experts, industry leaders, and decision-makers.