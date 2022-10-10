The Middle East Organic and Natural Products has announced its strategic alliance with the Halal Trade and Marketing Centre, a global business development centre focused on opportunities within the halal economy for manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of halal products and services.

The strategic partnership aims at recognising the importance of mutual collaboration and the contributions to the Halal industry practise by the two institutions, both parties share a desire to develop mutually strengthening and enriching knowledge-sharing collaboration in the landscape of Halal industry with the aim to promote it globally.

The Middle East Organic and Natural Product Expo Dubai is the Middle East’s sole business event that focuses on organic and natural products. The platform has been connecting suppliers with buyers for 20 years and is held under the patronage of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment UAE. The show encompasses five natural market segments such as Food & Beverage, Health & Beauty, Living & Environment and is the largest gathering of bio products in the region and is regarded by the community to be the ideal place to source organic and natural products. This year’s edition is scheduled to take place between 13-15 December 2022 at the Dubai World Trade Center.

The Organic and Natural F&B market alone is said to be valued at $18.42 billion in the year 2022 growing at about 14.4% year on year since 2015. The growth is across sectors such as retail, wholesale and HoReCa. With the market brimming with opportunities, Halal products, services and trade are estimated to be in huge demand.

The agreement looks to bolster Halal economy opportunities in Dubai and the wider region by providing businesses with Halal certified products and services a platform to showcase their products at the expo and also educate the audience on the importance and benefits of Halal. Infact, According to the latest estimations, Muslims spent 1.26 trillion dollars around the world in 2021 alone on halal food, with a growth projection of 7.1% or $1.66 trillion dollars by 2025. This just shows how much in demand Halal food truly is, especially in the Middle East, with a Muslim-majority population.

As per another estimate by Farrelly and Mitchell, F&B Consultants, the GCC imports over 50 billion worth of halal products, with UAE alone importing $20 billion of the share.

With such sharp demand for Halal goods and services, the Halal Trade and Marketing Centre (HTMC) was established and aims to provide a platform to link Halal economy companies to core Halal trade and marketing services.

HTMC is a global business development centre focused on the Halal economy opportunities for manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of Halal economy products and services. It was created by the Dubai Airport Free Zone (DAFZ) but substantially supported by key partners across the Halal economy ecosystem. The centre provides tailor-made services through the power of our services partner network. HTMC has more than 25 services partners from different sectors and countries, among them are trade promotion agencies, Halal accreditation bodies, specialist research advisory firms, Halal training partners, local and international public institutions, Islamic banks, etc.

“The Halal economy includes all beneficial sectors providing healthy and quality products to customers. Natural and organic products are Halal by default in most cases, and for this reason, and despite needing the Halal certification to be marketed in the 57 OIC countries, they are becoming so popular and in-demand among the Muslim’s consumers across the world. With Dubai and the UAE being the hub and one of the fastest growing markets for Halal products, and through the expo, we’re looking to facilitate natural and organic companies the possibility to expand their business in the Halal market” added Tomás Guerrero, Director, Halal Trade & Marketing Centre.

We are very excited about this partnership and looking forward to working with HTMC. Through this partnership, we look to provide businesses with Halal products an exclusive platform to showcase their products and services and meet with buyers from across the Middle East & Africa. The 3 day conference will also give them a unique platform to address opportunities, challenges within the halal landscape along with the opportunity to educate” claimed Shinu Pillai, Exhibition Director, Middle East Organic & Natural Products Expo.