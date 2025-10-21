DUBAI: The Middle East has become a magnet for investment, talent and technology as it redefines the geography of global food production. As supply chains recalibrate in the wake of geopolitical and economic shifts, manufacturers are moving operations closer to the UAE and wider GCC, drawn by its unmatched logistics infrastructure, open trade routes and advanced industrial policies. With Dubai ranked the world’s number 1 destination for global foreign investment projects, Gulfood Manufacturing stands at the crossroads of this economic shift, catalysing the next wave of food manufacturing growth across MENA, South Asia and Africa. Fuelling this transformation is the region’s leadership in artificial intelligence adoption, growing at an impressive rate of 43.65% CAGR through 2033, MENA is fast becoming the engine room of AI-driven industrialisation1.

With record-breaking 32% show growth from 2024, Gulfood Manufacturing 2025 returns to the Dubai World Trade Centre from 4–6 November, marking its largest and most globally diverse edition to date. Driven by surging international demand and the rapid evolution of manufacturing technologies, the event unites 2,500 exhibitors from 79 countries across 21 halls, encompassing the full spectrum of the production value chain — Ingredients, Processing, Packaging, Supply Chain Solutions and Control & Automation.

Anchored by 90% participation from the world’s leading food manufacturing brands including Chocolake, IMCD, Multivac Middle East FZE and SIG and complemented by a wave of bold new innovators, the show embodies Dubai’s rise as the global epicentre of food innovation, investment and industrial transformation. This rapid expansion mirrors the region’s investment momentum: across the GCC, governments have pledged over $3.8 billion into food technology and agri-innovation to fortify local processing and food security2, while the global food processing machinery market is set to grow by $21.69 billion by 20293, driven by AI-powered automation and APAC investment flows.

Commenting on the show’s significance, Mark Napier, Vice President Exhibitions Department, Dubai World Trade Centre said, “Dubai stands at the perfect inflection point for global industrial transformation. Under Operation 300bn and the UAE leading AI adoption in manufacturing, the nation is powering a new wave of advanced, intelligent production. As the world’s industries realign toward technology-driven efficiency and sustainability, Dubai’s strategic position, infrastructure and policy vision make it the natural focal point for change. Gulfood Manufacturing sits at the heart of this evolution, its exponential growth reflects the region’s role as the hub of AI-driven industrialisation.”

The Destination for Industry-Defining Innovation

Global industry leaders consistently choose Gulfood Manufacturing as the stage to unveil their most significant, industry-defining innovations, a testament to the show’s scale and influence.

In the ingredients sector, powerhouse names including ADM International, Brenntag, dsm-firmenich, FSL, Ingredion, Kerry MENAT DMCC, Robertet Middle East, Symrise and Tate & Lyle are propelling exponential growth at Gulfood Manufacturing 2025. The 11th edition will unveil a treasure trove of trends such as, breakthroughs in biotech-derived actives, precision fermentation, AI-powered flavour mapping and next-generation stabiliser systems, marking the global shift toward health-conscious, sustainable consumption.

Across processing and packaging, pioneers such as Heat & Control, Husky, Ishida, KHS, Krones AG, Middleby Middle East FZE, Rieckermann GmbH, Sidel and TNA Solutions are redefining smart manufacturing. Expect breakthroughs in IoT-enabled sensors, AI vision systems reducing waste by up to 25%, modular machinery, and eco-engineered packaging solutions that bring efficiency, intelligence, and sustainability to every layer of production.

Sean Sims, Global Vice President, Automation and Solutions, Tetra Pak said “Gulfood Manufacturing is a cornerstone event for us — it’s where we connect with the industry’s most forward-thinking partners and showcase how Tetra Pak is shaping the future of food manufacturing. This year, we’re proud to launch our new global portfolio of advanced automation and digital solutions that accelerate AI readiness in smart factories. These innovations will help producers across the Middle East and beyond digitalise operations, optimise resources, and drive sustainable growth.”

The FoodTech Summit: The Ultimate Global Think Tank

At the heart of this year’s agenda, the FoodTech Summit will host a 50% increase in new speakers including Mars, Titan Capital, Unilever and Hive Capital, alongside other visionary futurists, technologists, policymakers, and innovators exploring the next frontier of industrial food. Discussions will span tech for cold chain integrity in emerging markets, the future of food-tech funding, and whether alternate proteins truly represent the next evolution in global nutrition.

Renowned digital futurist, Mark Minevich, will explore how intelligent, self-adapting systems are transforming production including living supply chains, superhuman safety, zero-waste efficiency and AI-driven food sovereignty. Together, these sessions cement the Summit’s position as the ultimate global think tank, combining connections and knowledge to pave the way for the next wave of industrial revolution.

For more information on Gulfood Manufacturing 2025, and to register, please visit: https://www.gulfoodmanufacturing.com/