Dubai, UAE – English Biscuit Manufacturers (EBM), Pakistan’s largest biscuit and cake manufacturer, revealed its ambition to become a regional FMCG player and explored opportunities for growth in GCC markets during Gulfood 2026. Joining industry leaders at the exhibition, Dr. Zeelaf Munir, Managing Director and CEO of EBM and Chairperson of the Pakistan Business Council, shared insights on Pakistan demographics and opportunities. Highlighting the potential, she spoke on EBM’s international expansion, evolving consumer expectations, and the critical role of manufacturing standards in driving sustainable growth.

During a panel session titled, “Frontier Growth Markets: Where the Next Billion Spends”, Dr. Munir highlighted EBM’s approach to balancing quality, trust, and affordability in emerging markets and how rapid urbanization in reshaping consumption patterns.

“Consumers in fast-growing markets are looking beyond price. They want products that are safe, reliable, and meaningful. Our role is to anticipate those needs and build solutions that genuinely resonate, rather than chase the lowest cost. Gulfood provides a fantastic platform to engage and collaborate with global FMCG leaders in an environment that embraces innovation and growth. For EBM, it’s an opportunity to share how we balance quality, trust, and accessibility across 32 international markets. Our presence allows us to share our consumer-led innovations, disciplined execution, and robust manufacturing standards with new demographics, while strengthening partnerships across the entire region,” Dr. Munir said.

Spotlighting Pakistan as a case study, Dr. Munir noted that the country’s urban population is approaching 40% and continues to grow, creating a consumer base of over 90 million people with increasingly varied tastes and expectations. Operating in one of South Asia’s most competitive and price-sensitive markets, Dr. Munir affirmed that EBM regards global manufacturing and food safety standards as non-negotiable, leveraging localized sourcing and production to ensure quality and process consistency. She added that Pakistan’s large, youthful population and resilient consumer base provide an opportunity for the country to build scale in growth markets through locally anchored businesses.

Dr. Munir also discussed how EBM’s strategy is built on a clear value framework that enables consumers to make informed choices based on need, occasion, and preference. In frontier and growth markets, she noted, affordability is best achieved through portfolio architecture rather than simple pricing tactics, allowing brands to meet diverse consumption needs in increasingly concentrated and urbanized environments. This approach underpins EBM’s regional expansion strategy, enabling the company to bring Pakistan-born brands into new markets, while maintaining the same level of quality, execution, and consumer trust.

Illustrating EBM’s consumer-led innovation, Dr. Munir shared examples from the company’s portfolio, including the introduction of single-serve cakes under the Sooper brand, a new consumption segment that addresses everyday needs at accessible price points. She further credited EBM’s Smile Donut product as an example of how consumers respond positively when differentiation and value are clearly communicated, reaffirming the company’s consumer-first approach to product design.

Elsewhere at Gulfood, EBM showcased its ongoing global expansion, including the recent launch of Piper’s Gold, their new luxury master brand. This latest offering underscores EBM’s commitment to craftsmanship, refined packaging, and an elevated sensory experience, while remaining rooted in the company’s longstanding reputation for quality and trust. As EBM continues to expand its footprint, partnerships, and capabilities across the Middle East and Africa, it remains laser focused on Pakistan’s value-added food exports as a key pillar of the country’s trade profile. Dr. Munir pointed out the similarities in taste, texture and consumer preference in Pakistan and the GCC, as the motivator for EBM’s regional expansion agenda.

Held in Dubai, a hub of innovation and global trade, the exhibition provided a pivotal opportunity for EBM to showcase its global leadership in responsible growth, quality-led manufacturing, and the future of consumption. Through disciplined execution, adherence to global standards, and a deep understanding of local markets, EBM continues to shape conversations around market opportunities and demonstrates how innovation and consumer insight enables companies to scale internationally.

About EBM:

EBM has been delighting Pakistani consumers with nutritious baked goods under the Peek Freans brand since 1966. As an industry pioneer and market leader, EBM continues to nourish lives, hearts, and communities with a focus on quality and innovation.