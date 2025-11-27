Bahrain - The Bahrain edition of the Global Franchise Forum (GFF), Gulf Franchise Show 2025 successfully concluded on 27 November at the Sheraton Hotel, Bahrain. An impactful event that successfully connected over 40 top global brands with investors, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders, marking a significant milestone in franchise expansion across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. The show emerged as the definitive platform for business collaboration, investment, and market entry strategies.

Gulf Franchise Show Bahrain 2025 featured an exclusive showcase of high-potential international brands spanning sectors such as food and beverage, retail, health and wellness and fitness. Notable brands included UNO Pizzaria (USA), Stellarosa (Australia), Coffeeshop Company (Austria), Barcelos (South Africa), Franks (France), Konafa House (Oman), Limpo (South Africa), Smith and Wollensky (USA), GUS Chicken (USA), Legal Sea Foods (USA). The event facilitated intensive one-on-one business meetings, expert seminars, and high-value networking sessions that sparked dynamic franchise deals and partnerships.

Bahrain’s Booming Market

Bahrain’s retail market continues to demonstrate remarkable growth, currently valued at USD 5.80 billion with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.62% through 2028. This growth is fuelled by strong economic progress, rising tourism and trade, increasing population, evolving consumer preferences, and proactive marketing efforts. The event cemented Bahrain’s position as a strategic franchise hub within the GCC.

Shri Ravi Singh, Second Secretary, Embassy of India, Bahrain graced the event as the Guest of Honour, highlighting bilateral business ties and growth prospects. He addressed the audience, highlighting the tremendous potential of franchising as a scalable and sustainable business model. He encouraged entrepreneurs and investors to tap into the fast-growing franchise ecosystem and seize the opportunities it offers.

Organized by Global Franchise Forum, a premier platform designed to bridge businesses in global franchising landscape, the Gulf Franchise Forum was supported by prestigious partners including the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and Indian Small Business & Franchise Association (ISFA).

“The Gulf Franchise Forum will reinforce the strong economic and trade relations between Bahrain and India. It will successfully facilitate meaningful franchise collaborations that I hope will contribute to mutual business growth”, remarked Shri Ravi Singh, Second Secretary, Embassy of India in Bahrain.

Franchising as a Catalyst for SME & MSME Expansion

A key highlight of the forum is its focus on empowering small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and micro, small & medium enterprises (MSMEs). The platform brings together valuable insights, expert guidance, and collaborative opportunities to help these businesses scale confidently.

Gaurav Marya, Founder and Chairman, Franchise India & ISFA, stated, “The Gulf Franchise Forum 2025 Bahrain has proven to be a remarkable gateway for partnership and growth. The vibrant franchise deals and investor engagements underscore Bahrain’s strategic potential for scaling businesses across the GCC. This success reaffirms our vision of unlocking vast opportunities in a booming retail market.”

The Gulf Franchise Forum Bahrain 2025 concluded as a landmark event, empowering global brands and investors to capitalize on Bahrain’s dynamic market growth and GCC opportunities. With esteemed support, a rich portfolio of participating brands, and impactful franchise deals, the Conclave stands out as the premier franchise event in the region, setting an encouraging precedent for future expansions and collaborations.

For media inquiries and further details, please contact:

pr@franchiseindia.in