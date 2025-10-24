Dubai, UAE: Gulf Craft, in partnership with their local dealer Gulf Yachts, confirms its participation at Qatar Boat Show 2025 from 5-8 November in Doha Old Port and the showcase of a full brand portfolio. From the latest adventure Nomad superyacht and Majesty semi-customed luxurious yachts, to SilverCAT power catamarans and Oryx weekend cruisers, the Gulf Craft pavilion brings breadth and depth to one of the region’s leading in-water showcase, including on-stand support from SYSC (Superyacht Service Centre).

Show’s Main Highlight

Taking centre stage in Doha is the all-new Nomad 101 superyacht, introducing a revolutionary design direction for the range in collaboration with Phathom Studio (Netherlands), and offering clients enhanced interior volume, adaptable layouts, and thoughtful, long-stay comfort. Purpose-built for families who relish time at sea, the re-imagined Nomad 101 is a tri-deck sanctuary just 30 metres in length, uniquely spacious within her class. Expansive decks and generous interior volumes create room to live, play and unwind for weeks at a time, turning every anchorage into a quiet retreat and every mile into a moment to savour.

About Our Brands

Majesty – is the award-winning semi-customed yacht and superyacht brand in the portfolio of Gulf Craft Group. Drawing on more than 40 years of boat-building expertise, Majesty offers an impressive fleet from the Majesty 60 up to the flagship Majesty 175 – the largest composite superyacht today.

Nomad – spanning from 65ft to 101ft, Nomad adventure yachts offer comfort-first layouts for extended time aboard, excellent sea-keeping in varied conditions, and enclosed spaces suited to the region’s climate. This home away from home is ideal for family cruising with excellent space utilisation and real live-in comfort.

Oryx – is a leisure line of versatile cabin cruisers with confident handling, social deck plans, and sleek styling for fun days on the water.

SilverCAT – power catamarans that deliver outstanding stability, superior fuel efficiency, expansive deck space, and unmatched connectivity to the water.

SYSC (Superyacht Service Centre) – is a new UAE-based refit, repair, and lifecycle-support shipyard. This purpose-built, 10 000 m² facility features deep-water berths, an 80m service quay, four 60m berths, two travel lifts, one with a 600 ton and another with a 75-ton lifting capacity, ensuring efficient handling of leisure crafts, yachts and superyachts.

Meet the team

Across the four days, Gulf Craft together with its local dealer Gulf Yachts will host private viewings, sea-trials, offer refit consultations with our SYSC specialists, and welcome regional media for interviews and walk-throughs.

Dates: 5–8 November 2025

Location: Qatar Boat Show, Doha Old Port

Registration page: Qatar Boat Show | Gulf Craft Group

About Gulf Craft:

Gulf Craft is a prominent global entity comprising multiple companies, with expertise in the design and production of superyachts, yachts, and boats, supported by advanced manufacturing facilities across the UAE and the Maldives. Gulf Craft combines world-class manufacturing with full-spectrum of marine services - including maintenance, refit, and technical support, delivered through dedicated service centres. Together, they deliver high-quality, personalised vessels for leisure and commercial pursuits to a diverse global clientele, along with exceptional service and support. At the heart of Gulf Craft Group is Gulf Craft, the parent brand that oversees prestigious names such as Majesty, Nomad, Oryx, SilverCAT, and Touring Passenger Vessels. These brands offer a wide range of yachts and boats, from 32 to 175 feet, embodying advanced technology, powerful engineering, timeless design, and world-class craftsmanship. Guided by visionary leadership and driven by a passionate global team, Gulf Craft continually pushes the boundaries of design and performance. This commitment is exemplified by the flagship Majesty 175, the world’s largest composite-production superyacht. Since its founding in 1982, Gulf Craft has been at the forefront of innovation, solidifying its international presence through a robust dealership network. The Group operates state-of-the-art manufacturing and service facilities, including a 43,000 sq m shipyard in Umm Al Quwain and an additional facility in Ajman, UAE. Since 2002, Gulf Craft Maldives has also operated a 9,000 sq m manufacturing and servicing facility in the Maldives, with a brand new 73,000 sq m facility set to launch soon. To date, the company has built over 10,000 boats. Gulf Craft Group's unique integrated approach ensures comprehensive support and service for its customers worldwide, continually meeting and exceeding customer aspirations. www.gulfcraftgroup.com

About Gulf Yachts

GULF YACHTS W.L.L, established in 2013, has become one of the leading marine companies in the Middle East. Gulf Yachts offers a turnkey, single-source solution for the boating and yachting industry and is the premier dealership for some of the most prestigious yacht, boat, and diesel outboard engine brands worldwide. Driven by a passion for the sea and yachting, Gulf Yachts was founded in Qatar and today operates across the Middle East, with offices in Doha and Dubai. Our team of experienced professionals, strong industry partnerships, and commitment to excellence allow us to deliver the finest boating experiences and superior after-sales service. At Gulf Yachts, we guide our clients through every step of boat ownership, ensuring quality, reliability, and satisfaction at every stage.