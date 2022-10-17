Sharjah: The 1st Gulf Coatings Show 2022, a major destination for the paint and coatings industry, kicked off today (Monday) at Expo Centre Sharjah, bringing together more than 30 local and international exhibitors, as well as a selection of the most important international brands and suppliers, and top companies specializing in manufacturing petrochemical equipment and paint production technology.

Hosted by the center with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the event is organized by the Nuremberg Messe Exhibition Center and will conclude on October 19.

The exhibition was inaugurated by HE Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Chairman of Expo Centre Sharjah, in the presence of SCCI and the centre’s board members, and HE Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, as well as representatives of the companies organizing and supporting the event.

The guests toured the exhibition, where they were briefed on its pavilions and platforms showcasing the latest machines, programs, smart innovations, and raw materials used in various fields related to the paint industry, such as eco-friendly materials, functional coatings, nanotechnology, and renewable raw materials.

The event provides an ideal gathering platform for reputable international companies from seven countries in the Middle East, Europe, America, and Asia, in addition to major players and leading brands in the production of raw materials and construction chemicals.

Al Owais said: "Being hosted for the first time at Expo Centre Sharjah, the Gulf Coatings Show will be a great addition to the calendar of events hosted by the centre. The show comes at a time when there are high hopes for rising demand for paint products and raw materials due to the region's and the UAE's expanding strategic investments in infrastructure.

"The UAE is forecast to spend about AED 1.3 trillion until 2038 on the development of road network and new infrastructure projects," Al Owais added.

For his part, Saif Al Midfa said that the three-day exhibition will be a crucial platform where local expertise meets international technical skills.

"The show will cover topics of great importance to both suppliers of paint products and all stakeholders in the paint and raw materials industry at the local and regional levels," Al Midfa noted, adding that the fair will play a significant role as a must-visit venue for the region's companies searching for the latest technologies.

He stated that the exhibition will give local and regional companies and specialists an opportunity to view the latest innovations, ideas, and products that will help them enhance their production.

The first day of the show featured many live demonstrations of paint production equipment and their types, as well as the latest innovative colors to enrich the experience of Gulf Coatings Show visitors.

Meanwhile, the second day of the exhibition will host the "Gulf Coatings" conference, which will include panel discussions in which a group of experts and senior manufacturers from around the world will review the results of scientific research related to the manufacture of paint materials, methods to improve product quality. The conference will also touch on the latest innovations and technology for this industry and its related products.

-Ends-

