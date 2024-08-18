Salma Al-Hajjaj : We are committed to raising awareness among young people and preserving Kuwaiti heritage

We are committed to raising awareness among young people and preserving Kuwaiti heritage The pearl diving journey resonates with Gulf Bank's identity, symbolized by 'AlBoom' logo and epitomized by its flagship savings account, 'AlDanah'

In line with its commitment to fostering sustainability and preserving Kuwaiti heritage, Gulf Bank concluded its sponsorship of the 33rd Memorial Journey for Pearl Diving. Organized by the Kuwait Sea Sport Club and held under the patronage of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the event engaged 150 young Kuwaitis from August 10 to 15.

Al Dasha ceremony initiated the diving journey involving four ships, departing from the coast of Kuwait Sea Sport Club in Salmiya. Young participants honed their diving skills in the waters of Hairat Al Khiran, paying tribute to their fathers and forefathers who were once pearl divers.

The memorial journey for pearl diving events culminated in ‘Al Qoffal Day’, which drew a large crowd of citizens and guests to welcome the returning diving ships and their crews. Assembling at designated points opposite the honor platform, they showcased the harvested oysters.

Al Falaq (the process of oyster shucking) then commenced, while a group of young divers showcased marine arts, including Al-Dawari and Al-Haddadi. This served as a prelude to the formal pearl harvest demonstration on the platform. The young divers formed a line in front of the honor platform, signaling the start of the ceremony.

Activities on Al Qoffal Day included a tour of the Gulf Diving and Maritime Heritage Revival Journey exhibition, organized by the Kuwait Sea Sports Committee for Marine Heritage. Participants also visited the corner of Expo 965 Team for Heritage Crafts Exhibitions and Talented Kuwaitis. The event showcased a display of collectibles and handicrafts.

Before embarking on the pearl diving journey, the young participants underwent comprehensive training in both the theoretical and practical aspects of traditional diving. This included instruction on preparing and equipping the diving vessels for the journey, as well as acquiring knowledge of marine arts.

Commenting on the event, Gulf Bank’s General Manager of Human Resources, Salma Al-Hajjaj expressed pleasure in the community's appreciation for Kuwaiti heritage and the young people's avidity for knowledge about pearl diving. This reflects their strong desire to preserve their heritage and immortalize the memory of their pearl-diving ancestors.

"Gulf Bank's support for the 33rd Memorial Journey for Pearl Diving is part of its ongoing commitment to sponsoring civil society organizations and assisting them in achieving their objectives," Al-Hajjaj stated. "We believe that the private sector plays a crucial role in supporting the civil society organizations and associations."

She pointed out that Gulf Bank's sponsorship of the event demonstrates its strong commitment to raising awareness among young people about the significance of preserving Kuwaiti heritage and its ancient traditions. This aligns with the bank's ongoing efforts to foster sustainability in society by supporting various events and initiatives that showcase authentic Kuwaiti heritage.

Al-Hajjaj emphasized that Gulf Bank, an integral part of Kuwaiti society, continues its pioneering role in preserving authentic Kuwaiti identity, customs, and traditions through its sponsorship of various social activities and events. She noted that the diving journey resonates with Gulf Bank's identity, symbolized by 'AlBoom' logo and epitomized by its flagship savings account, 'AlDanah', and the sea-inspired design of its headquarters in the heart of Kuwait City.

Meanwhile, a large number of the Sawa’ed Al Khaleej team expressed keen interest in participating in the activities of the Memorial Journey for Pearl Diving, sponsored by the bank. This enthusiasm stems from the bank's deep-rooted belief in the importance of reviving the nation's heritage and preserving ancient Kuwaiti traditions. By commemorating the hardships and challenges faced by their ancestors, the journey aims to inspire new generations of Kuwaitis to uphold the traditions and values forged during this pivotal chapter of their history.

Gulf Bank aims to be Kuwait's leading bank, fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace to deliver exceptional customer service while contributing sustainably to the community. Through its extensive branch network and innovative digital services, the bank empowers customers to conduct banking transactions conveniently and efficiently, ensuring a seamless experience.

In alignment with Kuwait Vision 2035, "New Kuwait," and its commitment to fostering collaborative partnerships, Gulf Bank is dedicated to driving robust sustainability initiatives across environmental, social, and governance (ESG) dimensions. The bank is committed to implementing strategically selected and diverse sustainability programs both internally and externally.