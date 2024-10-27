Muharraq, Bahrain – Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has announced a remarkable turnout of its first-ever Travel Fair, held on Saturday, October 26th at The Gulf Hotel, Bahrain. The event attracted enthusiastic travelers who explored a range of exclusive deals and discounts up to 50% on flights to popular destinations like London, Casablanca, Istanbul, Cairo and Dubai. The purchased return tickets are valid for travel from Bahrain up to 31 May 2025, with traveling back to Bahrain to be completed by 30 June 2025.

The event featured engaging activities, including a dedicated kids' area and an immersive virtual reality experience showcasing the airline's diverse destinations.

Gulf Air Group Chief Executive Officer, Jeffrey Goh, stated “The strong turnout for this event underscores the robust demand for travel and highlights the value Gulf Air provides to its customers. We are pleased to meet the popular demand on the Fair and extend it further till tomorrow, as announced earlier today.”

The airline earlier announced extending the Fair until 10:00 pm today and adding a second day of the Fair tomorrow, Sunday 27 October from 09:00 and until 03:00 pm at The Gulf Hotel Al Dana Convention Centre.

About Gulf Air

Gulf Air commenced operations in 1950, becoming one of the first commercial airlines established in the Middle East. The airline operates scheduled flights from its hub at Bahrain International Airport to over 40 cities in Europe, Middle East, Africa, Indian sub-continent and the Far East. For more information, visit gulfair.com,

