Muharraq, Bahrain – Gulf Air, the National Carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, hosted its annual International Conference "Towards a Sustainable Future” from January 22-23, 2025, at the Movenpick Hotel Bahrain. The conference opened in the presence of Her Excellency Fatima bint Jaffar Al Sairafi, Minister of Tourism, Gulf Air Group Chairman Mr. Khalid Hussain Taqi, Gulf Air Group Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Goh, Gulf Air’s senior management team, and Airport Managers and Country Managers from across the airline’s global network.

The opening day featured keynote speech by Her Excellency Fatima bint Jaffar Al Sairafi who highlighted the strong connection between the tourism and aviation industries. Her Excellency also noted the significant opportunities presented by the National Carrier’s wide network, and its positive influence on boosting tourism in Bahrain and attracting more tourists, adding that such gatherings offer an excellent platform to discuss the latest developments in both sectors.

Mr. Khalid Hussain Taqi emphasized the importance of collaboration and innovation for a sustainable future in aviation. He stressed that the conference facilitates a shared understanding of Gulf Air's overarching goals, strategies, and priorities for the coming year, focusing on enhancing the passenger experience through improved connectivity and exceptional customer service.

Participants engaged in insightful workshops and panel discussions on topics related to strategic alignment, performance recognition, knowledge sharing, and strengthening collaboration, addressing key industry trends, challenges, and opportunities. This provided the opportunity to cultivate stronger relationships between Gulf Air’s Bahrain-based employees and their overseas colleagues.

During the conference, Gulf Air recognized outstanding Airport Managers (APMs) and Country Managers (CMs) for their significant contributions to the airline's continued success in 2024. Awards for exceptional operational performance were presented by Gulf Air Group Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Goh and Chief Operations Officer Captain Qassim Ismaeel to the Airport Managers representing Bahrain for (Top On-Time Performance), Moscow for (Top Safety Performance), and Shanghai (Top Customer Service).

Country Managers were honoured for their exceptional sales performance, receiving their awards from Mr. Goh and Gulf Air Director of Sales – Commercial Division, Joanna Paterson. Awards were presented to the Country Managers representing Singapore (Top Premium Performance), Bahrain (Top Website Sales), and Dubai (Top Point-to-Point Sales).

The Gulf Air International Conference is a cornerstone event for Gulf Air’s overseas employees, serving as a platform for alignment, innovation, and collaboration. It reflects the airline’s commitment to empowering its teams and reinforcing its leadership within the aviation industry.

Gulf Air has been instrumental in connecting Bahrain to the world, with its commitment to aviation excellence and expanding global connectivity. With a focus on sustainability and future-oriented strategies, Gulf Air aims to become the “airline of choice,” solidifying its position as a key player in the aviation industry and strengthening Bahrain's role as a leading aviation hub and gateway to the region.

About Gulf Air: A Tradition of Excellence

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has been operating since 1950, making it one of the earliest airlines established in the Middle East. The airline operates scheduled flights from its hub at Bahrain International Airport to various destinations across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Far East. Gulf Air is recognized as a "Five-Star Major Airline" by APEX, based on verified traveler reviews, and has been awarded this prestigious status for the year 2025. The airline was also named "World's Most Improved Airline" in 2022 by Skytrax. For more information, visit: www.gulfair.com

