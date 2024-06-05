Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – Grundfos, a global leader in advanced pump solutions and water technology, showcased its dedication to sustainable water management and climate resilience in the Middle East and Africa region during a high-level panel discussion held at the Stormwater & Wastewater Conference 2024.

Taking place in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on the 28th and 29th of May 2024, the panel discussion titled "Building Climate-Resilient Infrastructure and Fostering Effective Flood Risk Mitigation Strategies for the Kingdom" brought together industry experts, policymakers, and thought leaders to address pressing challenges in water management and flood risk mitigation.

Representing Grundfos in the panel was Abdulaziz Daghestani, Area Sales Director, Water Utilities, MENA and Country Director for Saudi Arabia, alongside other esteemed panellists including Paul Pring, Executive Director - Infrastructure & Community Facilities, Diriyah Gate Company, Saudi Arabia, Gerry O'Toole, Director of Water, Jacobs, U.A.E. and Nariba Gittens, Associate Director - Water, Middle East, WSP, U.A.E. and moderated by Dr. Mohammed AbdulJawad, Executive Director - Projects & Quality; Director of Communication & PR - Western Region, Project Management Institute, KSA Chapter.

During the session, Daghestani highlighted Grundfos's innovative approaches towards developing sustainable solutions tailored to the unique challenges faced by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Emphasising the importance of collaboration between public and private sectors, Daghestani outlined Grundfos's commitment to partnering with local stakeholders to implement effective flood risk mitigation strategies and build resilient infrastructure that withstands the impacts of climate change.

Abdulaziz Daghestani, Area Sales Director, Water Utilities, MENA and Country Director for Saudi Arabia at Grundfos shared his thoughts following the event: "It was an honour to have participated in this panel with esteemed peers from our industry. This event was a crucial platform for addressing the pressing challenges our industry faces due to climate change. The insightful discussions and shared experiences from fellow experts underscore the urgent need for innovative and sustainable solutions in the face of escalating stormwater and wastewater challenges. Specifically for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, building climate-resilient infrastructure is imperative to protect our communities and sustain our economic growth. Collaboration between the public and private sectors is vital to a water-secure future. At Grundfos, we are committed to driving these conversations forward and implementing advanced technologies to help build resilient infrastructure and mitigate flood risks effectively."

The following key takeaways from the panel discussion act as a guide for the audience of industry peers to enhance climate resilience across water-led projects in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the wider GCC region:

Balancing immediate and long-term: The panellists discussed the urgency for implementing proactive measures to address the escalating risks posed by climate change-induced flooding. But in doing so, there must be a balance between immediate infrastructure upgrades and planning for long-term resilience. Emphasising the critical nature of infrastructure to state and economic success, the discussion also advocated for treating infrastructure security with the utmost priority.

Grundfos remains steadfast in its mission to pioneer sustainable water solutions that contribute to a more resilient and water-secure future for communities worldwide. By actively participating in forums like the Stormwater & Wastewater Conference 2024, Grundfos reaffirms its commitment to advancing the global agenda for sustainable water management and climate resilience in the Middle East and Africa region.

