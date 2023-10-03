DUBAI, UAE: As the global aviation community prepares for the upcoming Dubai Airshow, Dubai Airports, operator of the world’s busiest international hub, unveils Grammy award-winning band Maroon 5 as the special guests for its highly anticipated celebratory Gala Dinner.

To mark the immense progress made across the industry, the universally renowned chart-topping band, who achieved more than 96 million in album sales, more than 658 million singles worldwide and earned gold and platinum certifications in more than 35 countries, will play an exclusive set at the bi-annual invitation-only dinner, scheduled for Thursday, November 16.

As one of the most sought-after invitations of the year, the hallmark event in the aviation community’s social calendar promises an evening of elite entertainment. Dubai Airports will gather its strategic partners and industry colleagues – representatives of key players in the aviation, aerospace, and defence sectors – from around the world to celebrate its successes, proving that collaboration is key for innovation and excellence.

Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports commented: "This is the perfect opportunity to come together and recognise our accomplishments, and for us to show our gratitude to our industry peers for their continued support and help in achieving our goals. Maroon 5’s remarkable talent and international appeal aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing world-class experiences, and as we gather to celebrate the Airshow, an event that holds a pivotal role in shaping the future of the aviation industry, we are confident that their performance will make this year’s exclusive gala dinner unforgettable."

Having achieved worldwide acclaim with hits like "Sugar", "Moves Like Jagger", "Girls Like You", and "This Love”, Maroon 5 is one of the 21st century’s biggest acts, having had 32 records on the Billboard Hot 100 since their first release in 2002, as well as the most Top 10s in this century by a duo or group, the most #1s on Hot 100 this century by a duo or group and the most #1s by a duo or group in the history of the Top 40 chart.

Expected to win guests over with their hybrid rock / R&B sound, Maroon 5 is the latest to join the list of magnificent performers who have wowed aviation VIPs at the exclusive event. Previous guests include Jennifer Lopez, Katy Perry, The Script, Stevie Wonder, Tom Jones and many more.

About Dubai Airports

Dubai Airports owns and manages the operation and development of both of Dubai’s airports – DXB and DWC.

As an integrator, Dubai Airports works to balance the interests of all stakeholders to maintain aviation growth, protect operational resilience and ensure that service providers collaborate to provide a safe and secure service and improve customer experience whilst maintaining a sustainable business.

DXB welcomed 66m passengers in 2022 to retain its position as the world’s number one airport for international passenger traffic for the ninth year running.

High-resolution images of DXB are available here: Media Library

For recent updates, refer to our official social media platforms on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or hashtags: #DubaiAirports #DXB #DubaiWorldCentral.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Dubai Airports PR Team

pr@dubaiairports.ae