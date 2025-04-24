Abu Dhabi - The four-day training organized by the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) for GCC delegates from across pension and social security authorities entitled “Insurance Kit – Customer Happiness” concludes today.

The training was held from 21 - 24 April at GPSSA’s Abu Dhabi headquarters to enhance knowledge, experience and collaboration amongst delegates from across various pension and social security authorities in the GCC region.

During the training, GPSSA’s trainers and experts highlighted three main areas, namely: future skills, professional skills and global benchmarks that measure efficiency and talent management, during which the UAE’s experience in talent management was emphasized, since the UAE earned the first regional position and the 17th internationally in the Global Talent Competitiveness Index, GTCI (2024 Talent Ranking issued by the International Institute for Management Development). This resulted in the UAE outperforming countries such as the United Kingdom, United States of America, Canada, France and South Korea.

During an interactive presentation, the history of insurance and social security and the stages of development were emphasized in form of a cinematic documentary. The advantages and pivotal importance of insurance and social security in the lives of individuals were discussed, alongside supporting national strategies in GCC region which contribute to achieving stability in the lives of customers. This type of stability tops GCC leadership’s agenda, which is why GCC citizens who do not work in their own-home-country but are employed in any of the GCC countries, are granted insurance and social security rights as if they were living in their own country.

Another interactive travel-themed presentation covered the journey of excellence in customer happiness, showcasing the UAE's pioneering experience in providing government services that meet future expectations. The attendees were offered the opportunity to navigate knowledge-based stations that highlighted some the most prominent systems and global models in government services, some of which included Emirates Programme for Excellence in Government Services, the Global Star Rating System for Services, the Government Excellence Model and the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA).

Additionally, the stages of transitioning to proactive services and adopting some of the top artificial intelligence technology for service design were discussed, alongside GPSSA’s proactive development services that align with the objectives of the UAE governments 2021-2025 strategy, which aims to turn the UAE into the best country in the world in providing government services through an innovative and customer-based approach.

The delegates praised the UAE's organizational capabilities and were presented with commemorative shields and certificates of participation. The workshop concluded with a group photo of all the attendees.

