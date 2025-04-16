Abu Dhabi: A delegation from the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) participated in a technical seminar entitled ‘Innovative Social Security Reforms’ to discuss opportunities and emerging challenges related to social security reforms, ranging from innovative use of technology to structural institutional changes.

The Technical Seminar, held in Oman from 14 – 15th April, is co-organized by the International Social Security Association (ISSA) and the International Labor Organization (ILO) in cooperation with the ISSA Liaison Office for Arab Countries and hosted by the Social Protection Fund (SPF) of Oman.

GPSSA’s delegation attending the seminar included Hind Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of the Pensions Sector; Dr. Maysa Rashed Ghadeer, Head of the Government Communication Office; Muna Mohammed Al Dhaheri, Media Section Manager and Wafa Mohamed, Operations Officer (Employer) at the Pension Operations Department.

During the seminar, winners from the Scientific Research Award for Civil Retirement and Social Insurance Institutions received an award, launched for the first time in 2024-2025 across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries as a token of support for the future of social protection, while promoting a culture of scientific research in pension and social security. The award received 61 research proposals in its first edition, out of which 29 were qualified.

As part of a comprehensive study, 17 research findings covered topics that focus on core challenges facing the insurance sector, most notably sustainable pension funds, actuarial science, the role of technology and digital transformation, institutional investment, legislation and governance mechanisms and the experience of extending insurance coverage as a pioneering model in the region.

Hind Al Suwaidi, Pensions Sector Executive Director at the GPSSA was honored as member of the Scientific Research Award's main committee, alongside Dr. Maysa Rashed Ghadeer, Head of GPSSA’s Government Communication Office and the award's business manager, in recognition of their pivotal roles in providing necessary support to achieve the award's objectives and raise awareness about it.

“Being recognized by the Scientific Research Award for Civil Retirement and Social Insurance Institutions represents GPSSA’s contribution and support towards innovation and scientific research in the fields of pension and insurance. Through our participation in the award, it became evident that more research and studies are required in the social security sector, as they contribute to developing policies and practices that enhance the well-being of pensioners, while offering sustainable pension schemes,” said Ms. Al Suwaidi.

Dr. Ghadeer further added that GPSSA’s participation in like-minded research seminars offer an opportunity to collaborate, brainstorm, exchange ideas and experiences, while reviewing some of the best practices in the field of social security. “The discussions, contributions and research practices presented during the seminar, raise opportunities to further develop and improve, while overcoming basic challenges facing the insurance sector such as the need to enhance financial sustainability, diversify funding resources, improve governance and investment and integrate technology into systems management to increase efficiency and transparency.”

The seminar focused on presenting national reform experiences under two structuring themes that are of key importance for reforms in the region; the first of which included challenges related to social security financing, ageing societies, climate change, and changing labor markets. The second aimed at exploring reforms that extend coverage, broaden the scope of social security systems through new branches/benefits and enhance benefit adequacy.

The seminar concluded with a high-level roundtable on how social security organizations in the region are evolving, thereby sharing experiences, facilitating factors and barriers to institutional changes and reforms.

