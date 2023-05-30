Joe Abou Chacra, General Manager of GlobeMed Lebanon, participated in the Ministry of Health Digital Health Retreat Forum: The Way Forward, launched by the Minister of Health H.E. Dr. Firass Abiad at ESA Business school in Beirut, Lebanon.

As a guest speaker in the event, Mr. Abou Chacra demonstrated major areas about GlobeMed's perspective on data standards & interoperability with focus on the importance of safeguarding data confidentiality while showcasing the experience of GlobeMed in successfully processing and protecting data over the past 32 years. Moreover, he emphasized the importance of data digitization in preparing related studies, to better understand market trends and consequently better adopting the required measures.

The forum was attended by major stakeholders in the health sector in Lebanon and introduced attendees to the Ministry’s digital systems and applications, shedding light on its effectiveness in developing the health services provided to citizens. Additionally, it discussed the need to set a national vision for comprehensive digital transformation in this essential sector in Lebanon.