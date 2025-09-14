Dubai, UAE – Global Village, the region's premier multicultural family destination for entertainment, dining, shopping and attractions, has officially announced the dates for its highly awaited Season 30, a historic milestone year. Following the remarkable success of Season 29, which set a brand-new record with over 10.5 million guests, Global Village will welcome guests from 15 October 2025 to 10 May 2026.

With three decades of success, Global Village has positioned itself as a prominent destination in the region, renowned for its vibrant blend of entertainment, multicultural experiences, international cuisine, and world-class shopping. As it prepares to unveil its milestone 30th season, Global Village is poised to reach new heights, delivering experiences like never before that promise to captivate millions of guests of all ages.

As Global Village prepares to celebrate its milestone 30th Season, anticipation is building for what promises to be the most spectacular season yet. With more thrilling announcements on the horizon, guests from around the world can look forward to an extraordinary experience filled with vibrant cultural showcases, immersive shopping, and a culinary journey across continents, all in one destination. Season 30 promises a dazzling experience that captivates audiences worldwide, creating wonderful memories and a celebration unlike any other.

Global Village is the region's premier multicultural family destination for entertainment, dining, shopping and attractions.

The destination boasts a growing popularity and a profound connection with the guests, solidifying its position as the region’s number one (#1) entertainment and cultural hub. Since opening its gates in 1997, Global Village has welcomed over 100 million guests, with Season 29 achieving a new proven record of a crowd footfall of 10.5 million.

Season 29 hosted 30 pavilions representing over 90 cultures, with more than 3,500 shopping outlets and over 250 dining options. The park was home to 400+ world-class performers featured in 40,000 shows. Guests enjoyed over 200 rides and games at Carnaval, making Global Village home to the largest and most diverse range of events, shows, shopping and dining experiences.

