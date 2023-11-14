Dubai, UAE – Hawkamah, the leading Institute for Governance, has unveiled the distinguished speakers and thought-provoking panel discussion themes for the upcoming ICGN-Hawkamah Dubai Conference, themed 'Capital, Companies, and COP28.'

This eagerly anticipated event is scheduled to take place on November 28th and 29th, 2023, at the prestigious Dusit Thani in Dubai, UAE. The event is organised in partnership with the International Corporate Governance Network, a global governance standard setter, with members including investors responsible for assets in excess of $77 trillion.

In alignment with the global focus of the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), the conference will centre around vital discussions related to environmental and social issues while emphasising the significance of good governance practices.

The conference's plenary panel discussions and keynote address promise to deliver rich insights and foster meaningful dialogue on pressing topics. Dr Ahmad Bin Hassan Al Shaikh, Chairperson of Hawkamah, said, "We take great pride in unveiling an exceptional roster of expert speakers and thought-provoking panel themes, each poised to drive meaningful conversations. At a time when COP28 and climate change demand our utmost attention, these voices and ideas are instrumental in shaping a path forward. Together, they will set the stage for a future where corporate governance and sustainability are at the forefront of global progress, contributing to our collective efforts in addressing the urgent challenges of our time."

Centring on critical topics including the national visions towards sustainable economies in the MENA region and the role of the corporate board in the governance of sustainability, a series of captivating panel discussions on day one will further explore the dynamics shaping corporate landscapes. Throughout the day, participants will engage in insightful dialogues, sharing their expertise and perspectives on how these topics impact the corporate world. These discussions are not only crucial for understanding the evolving dynamics of business but also for shaping the strategies that will lead to a sustainable and prosperous future.

Day 2 of the conference promises an illuminating start with a keynote address by Daniel Blume, Corporate Governance Head and Senior Policy Analyst from the OECD, as he introduces the Revised G20-OECD Principles of Corporate Governance. Following this, a series of thought-provoking panel discussions will take centre stage, addressing vital themes including reaping the benefits of intangible assets for long-term corporate value, the harmonisation of corporate sustainability standards, and financial accounting and assurance for sustainability reporting. These sessions will explore the cutting-edge facets of corporate governance and sustainability.

Kerrie Waring, CEO of ICGN, highlighted the importance of the event, stating, " The proper governance of sustainability is no longer a ‘nice to have’. It is a must have. It is incumbent on companies to create value, not only for shareholders, but for all stakeholders - employing their resources into actively addressing social and environmental risks and opportunities now and into the future. As business leaders, institutional investors and stakeholders convene for COP 28 in Dubai, ICGN is proud to convene this important event with Hawkamah to help build consensus on making sustainability goals a reality in the region and globally.

This conference provides a valuable opportunity for leaders, experts, and stakeholders from across the globe to explore critical issues surrounding corporate governance, sustainability, and climate action. It is a pivotal platform for those seeking to shape the future of responsible business practices.

Registration for the ICGN-Hawkamah Annual Conference 2023 is now open, with no attendance fee. Interested participants are urged to secure their spots promptly, as places are limited and demand high.

For further information and registration details, please visit the conference website at ICGN-Hawkamah Dubai Conference

About Hawkamah

Hawkamah is a world-class corporate governance institute working to improve corporate governance practices of governments and companies across the Middle East and North Africa region (MENA). Founded in 2006 by OECD, the IFC, the World Bank, Union of Arab Banks and the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Authority, Hawkamah is a non-profit organisation that aims to promote corporate governance best practices, transparency, and accountability in the region. Hawkamah provides advocacy, training, research, and consulting services to companies, governments, and institutions across the MENA region.

About ICGN

Led by investors responsible for assets under management of around $77 trillion, and bringing together companies and stakeholders, ICGN advances the highest standards of corporate governance and investor stewardship worldwide in pursuit of long-term value creation, contributing to healthy and sustainable economies, societies, and environment.

ICGN’s comprehensive international work programme is based around three core objectives as follows:

· Influence: public policy and professional practice with global standards of corporate governance and investor stewardship.

· Convene: impactful global events to share knowledge, build networks and collaborate across capital markets.

· Inspire: governance and stewardship professionals with guidance and education for in-house policies, activities, strategies, and reporting.

