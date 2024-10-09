ABU DHABI: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the third edition of the Global Media Congress (GMC) 2024 will take place on 26th-28th November at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

This global platform convenes key decision-makers and major international companies to foster innovation and elevate the media industry's role in building prosperous, advanced communities.

Organised by ADNEC Group in strategic partnership with the Emirates News Agency (WAM), the leading media event will explore the latest trends and opportunities in the media sector. Through its sessions, dialogues, and activities, GMC 2024 will shape a roadmap for creating innovative media content that aligns with the UAE's vision of a vibrant and sustainable media ecosystem.

GMC 2024, which provides a rich platform for constructive discussions on the challenges facing the media industry, aims to enhance international cooperation in the sector, exchange the best global practices, and establish strategic partnerships that contribute to its development. It also seeks to empower youth to actively participate in media creation, encouraging them to innovate and create.

Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office and Chairman of the Board of the UAE Media Council, said that under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the national media is regarded as a key partner in establishing a comprehensive and sustainable development ecosystem in the country, enabling it to effectively highlight the nation's achievements and strategic vision for the future.

He added that the GMC provides an ideal platform that brings together media leaders, experts, and officials from leading global media institutions under one roof in Abu Dhabi. The aim is to explore solutions for the challenges facing the sector at regional and international levels.

The Chairman of the National Media Office emphasised that the future of media will belong to those who are dedicated to continuous development and investing in human capital, while leveraging the rapid advancements in artificial intelligence and its expanding applications, which have become a driving force behind many transformative shifts in the media landscape.

The third edition of the Global Media Congress will witness broad participation from representatives of government and private sectors, media, academia, and traditional and digital content creators. The event's programme will feature prominent speakers in interactive discussion sessions.

The Congress will include a specialist conference and exhibition showcasing a variety of international and local brands, along with the participation of innovative startups.