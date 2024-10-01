Confirmed speakers include top executives from FedEx, Suez Canal Authority, Qatar Airways, Agility, Red Sea Global, alongside influential figures from King Abdullah Port.



Riyadh, KSA: The Global Logistics Forum (GLF) hosted by the Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services, is set to gather a powerhouse lineup of industry leaders, innovators, and decision-makers in Riyadh from October 12-14, 2024, at the King Abdullah Financial District. Bringing together more than 100 speakers including ministers, industry experts and private sector champions, GLF 2024 promises to tackle the industry’s most pressing challenges and uncover new opportunities for the future.



Held under the esteemed patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, this landmark event is poised to foster unprecedented international collaboration, reshaping the future of the global trade and supply chain landscape.



GLF 2024 emerges at a pivotal moment for the logistics sector, addressing critical barriers and fostering increased collaboration. Speakers will delve into dynamic topics such as navigating industry instability, adopting technological and sustainable innovations, and paving the way for an increased global integrated logistics industry.



H.E. Eng Saleh bin Nasser AlJasser, Minister of Transport and Logistics Services, will be joined by a plethora of high-profile regional and international speakers, including the Chairman and Managing Director of the Suez Canal Authority, H.E. Admiral Ossama Rabiee and heads of major transport and logistics private organisations such as Mark Drusch from Qatar Airways and Kami Viswanathan from FedEx to lead on expert conversations from across the industry.



“The Global Logistics Forum is more than an event; it’s a movement to unite the global logistics ecosystem in addressing the needs of an increasingly interconnected world,” said Suliman Almazroua, CEO of the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP).



“As one of NIDLP’s key initiatives, the forum reflects the continuous growth of the logistics sector and its role in transforming Saudi Arabia into a global logistics hub, fully aligned with the goals of Saudi Vision2030. I am honored to be a part of this distinguished lineup of speakers, which will ignite critical discussions and drive the actions necessary to shape the future of logistics and reaffirm Saudi Arabia’s leadership role in this transformative sector.”



More speakers will be announced closer to the event, with current featured speakers including:



Government Officials, and International Organization and Non-Profit Representatives:



• H.E. Eng. Saleh bin Nasser AlJasser - Minister of Transport and Logistic Services

• H.E. Eng. Anef Ahmed Abanomi – President - SPL

• H.E. Admiral Ossama Rabiee - Chairman and Managing Director - Suez Canal Authority

• H.E. Omar Hariri – President - Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani)

• Eng. Suliman Almazroua – CEO - National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP)

• Conor Feighan - Secretary General - ERFA-European Rail Freight Association

• Dr. Stéphane Graber - Director-General - FIATA International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations

• Umberto de Pretto - Secretary General – IRU



Private Sector and Business Leaders:

• Jay New – CEO - King Abdullah Port

• Dr. Fadi Al-Buhairan – CEO - Special Integrated Logistics Zone (SILZ)

• Michael Stockdale - Global Head of Supply Chain and Logistics Red Sea Global

• Achraf Ellili – CEO - Flow Progressive Logistics

• Roger Wong - Managing Director and Founder – KGW Logistics

• Dr. Abdullah Alabdulkarim – CEO – Saudi Logistics Academy

• Frank Hagemeier - CEO Saudi - Siemens Mobility

• Cheng Lu – President and CEO - TuSimple

• Tarek Sultan Al-Essa - Vice-Chairman and CEO - Agility

• Majid Alghaslan – Chairman and CEO – Front End

• Dr. Klaus Dohrmann - Vice President - Head of Innovation & Trend Research, DHL

• Kami Viswanathan - President of the Middle East - Indian Subcontinent and Africa region – FedEx

• Mark Drusch - Chief Cargo Officer - Qatar Airways

• Dr. Robert De Souza - Executive Director - The Logistics Institute, Asia Pacific, National University of Singapore (NUS)

• Olivier Storch – Deputy CEO – CEVA Logistics

• Dr. Robert Yap – Executive Chairman – YCH Group

• Tom Owen – Director – Cargo Cathay Pacific

• Hiroshi Azuma – Managing Director, Europe, Middle East & Africa - Kintetsu World Express

• Andrew Mckeown – CEO - LogChain

• Rabih Bou Rached – Founder and CEO – FEDS Group

• Farooq Shaikh – CEO – LogiPoint

As Riyadh gears up to host the inaugural GLF event, which will welcome over 10,000 participants, its strategic location at the crossroads of the world’s three largest continents, coupled with a thriving logistics industry, makes it the ideal platform to highlight both global trends and Saudi Arabia’s achievements in the sector.



A key theme of the inaugural GLF 2024 will be the sector's need for adaptability in the face of global climate change, with the forum serving as a collaborative platform for stakeholders to drive meaningful progress. The event’s prominent speakers will deliver keynote speeches, interactive presentations, fireside conversations, and in-depth breakout sessions for global attendees, ensuring a diverse and stimulating program that addresses the most relevant and timely topics in the global logistics industry.